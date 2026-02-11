Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up with NBC for 2026 Winter Olympics Coverage

The 2026 Winter Olympics are officially heating up and it’s not just from the competition. The Hot Girl Coach herself just stepped onto the ice. Megan Thee Stallion is partnering with NBC and Peacock to bring her signature personality and cultural flair to Olympic coverage.

From February 18–23, Megan will have rare behind-the-scenes access to Olympic venues, conduct exclusive athlete interviews, and give fans those fun, unfiltered moments that feel more like watching with your homegirl than traditional sports commentary. Her content will stream across NBC platforms, Peacock, and her YouTube channel, adding a fresh layer of energy to the Games.

And while Megan is bringing the vibes, the athletes are bringing history.

Black athletes continue to make powerful strides at the Winter Olympics. Erin Jackson made history in 2022 as the first Black woman to win an individual gold medal in speed skating and she’s back looking to dominate once again. Meanwhile, Elana Meyers Taylor remains one of the most decorated Black Winter Olympians ever, continuing to build her legacy in bobsled.