Takeoff Murder Trail Set for November 2026

Ms. Jessica
Global Citizen Live, Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 25: Takeoff of Migos performs onstage during Global Citizen Live on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

More than three years after hip-hop lost one of its quietest stars, the next chapter in the fight for justice is officially on the calendar. The long-awaited trial in the death of Takeoff now has a start date and fans will be watching closely to see how it unfolds.

After years of delays, legal motions, and intense public interest, court filings confirm that Patrick Xavier Clark, the man charged in Takeoff’s 2022 killing, is scheduled to stand trial on November 5, 2026, in Harris County, Texas.

Clark, now in his mid-30s, was indicted by a Harris County grand jury on a murder charge connected to the shooting death of Takeoff outside a popular downtown Houston bowling alley and billiards venue. Prosecutors allege that Clark fired the weapon that struck Takeoff multiple times, killing him, before fleeing the scene.  Despite the indictment, Clark has maintained his innocence. He has been free on a $1 million bond under strict conditions that include house arrest, a curfew, and GPS monitoring.

The tragedy that set all of this into motion happened in the early morning hours of November 1, 2022, outside 810 Billiards & Bowling in downtown Houston. Takeoff had been at the venue following a private event when an argument reportedly broke out during a dice game, according to police reports.  Authorities say shots were fired during the dispute. Takeoff, who officials stated was not directly involved in the argument, was struck by gunfire around 2:50 a.m. Surveillance footage and evidence collected at the scene helped investigators piece together the timeline of events.

For fans, for the hip-hop community, and for anyone who felt the weight of that loss, this upcoming trial is more than another court proceeding. It represents a moment of accountability in a case marked by delays, forensic scrutiny, and larger conversations about gun violence.

Takeoff was just 28 years old when he died. Known for his calm presence and lyrical precision as a member of Migos, his influence continues to echo through music and culture. As opening statements approach and witness testimony looms, many will be watching to see how justice unfolds in what has become one of the most high profile music related homicide cases in recent years.

Ms. Jessica
Affectionately known as “The Girl Next Door”, her high energy, passion, and a bubbly voice comes through every time she touches a microphone. As the host of the top-rated radio show “After Vibez with Ms. Jessica and co-host of the award-winning radio morning show “The Morning Maddhouse” on Power 98, Ms. Jessica captivates listeners daily with her “Nosey Neighbor News”, candid conversations, and entertaining antics with the biggest celebrities. Catch up with Ms. Jessica online as she writes about all of your favorite entertainment topics and deep dives into the world of fast food restaurants.
