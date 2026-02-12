They Did It! After 2,300 Miles, The Monks Have Reached Washington, D.C.

U.S. Capitol Police Officers escort Buddhist monks during their March for Peace at the Peace Monument outside the U.S. Capitol on day 109 of their journey on February 11, 2026 in Washington, DC. A group of 18 monks began their march to raise awareness of “peace, loving kindness and compassion” in the United States and the world on October 26 in Fort Worth, Texas and arrived in the nation’s capital yesterday. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

After 109 days and roughly 2,300 miles on foot, a group of 19 Theravada Buddhist monks, led by Venerable Bhikkhu Pannakara, completed their powerful “Walk for Peace” from the Fort Worth, Texas area to the nation’s capital.

Their purpose wasn’t political, and it wasn’t performative. Over and over, their message stayed simple: choose mindfulness, kindness, compassion, love, harmony, and hope on purpose, every single day.

If you know anything about Buddhist tradition, you know walking isn’t just about “getting somewhere.” Walking can be the practice. In mindfulness traditions, walking meditation is about arriving in the present moment with every step, letting each footfall become a reset for the mind and heart. Watching these monks cross state lines wasn’t just physically impressive; it was spiritual discipline in motion.

When they reached Washington, D.C., thousands gathered. There was a packed event at American University, an interfaith stop at Washington National Cathedral, and a powerful gathering at the Lincoln Memorial. There, Pannakara reminded the crowd that this wasn’t a protest or an attempt to convert anyone. It was simply a reminder that hope still exists when people are willing to care.

When the monks came through Charlotte on January 14, the energy was overwhelming. Hundreds showed up with flowers, signs, gifts, and care packages. You could feel how badly people needed something pure to believe in. Some of the monks had heavily bandaged feet, but no one focused on the pain. The focus was on peace.

The moment was even more special for me because I got to share it with one of my best friends and her 6-year-old daughter. Watching her little eyes take it all in reminded me that peace is something we have to model, not just talk about.

Standing there, I felt two things at once: how heavy the world has been and how powerful it is when people decide not to add to the chaos. The monks didn’t lecture. They didn’t argue. They didn’t perform. They just walked and that quiet commitment pulled the best out of the crowd.

Yes, Washington, D.C. got the grand finale. But what I’ll never forget is what happened in the middle of the journey, in places like Charlotte, where everyday people paused their scrolling, their stress, and their schedules to stand on the sidewalk and say, in so many ways…we want peace too.