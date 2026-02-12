Yung Miami Sets February 20 Return With ‘Tea Time’
Yung Miami is done keeping fans waiting. The Miami rapper revealed that her new single, “Tea Time,” will arrive on February 20. She shared the news on her birthday after…
The Miami rapper revealed that her new single, “Tea Time,” will arrive on February 20. She shared the news on her birthday after posting a short preview online. Within hours, the clip spread across social media, with fans reacting and reposting in anticipation.
It has been almost a year since her last single, “IMA HOE TOO” with DaBaby, dropped in February 2025. While she has stayed visible through appearances and business moves, she has not released a solo track during that time. That gap has only made expectations higher.
The snippet of “Tea Time” hints at a confident, high-energy record that fits her bold style. The beat sounds ready for clubs, and her delivery is sharp and direct. Even without full details about production or features, the early preview suggests she is sticking to the attitude that built her fan base.
Yung Miami first gained major attention as part of the rap duo City Girls. As her career has grown, she has worked to shape her own identity outside the group. Solo releases give her space to experiment and define her sound on her own terms.
She has also expanded beyond music. In 2025, she launched her card game, “Resha Reloaded: Game Night,” showing that her brand stretches further than streaming platforms. Staying active in different areas has helped her remain relevant even during her musical pause.
In today’s fast-moving music world, timing matters. A February drop can help set the tone for spring playlists and build momentum heading into summer. If “Tea Time” connects quickly, it could mark the start of a bigger run in 2026.
For now, all eyes are on February 20. After months without a solo release, Yung Miami is stepping back into the booth and back into the conversation.