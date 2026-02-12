ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Yung Miami Sets February 20 Return With ‘Tea Time’

Yung Miami is done keeping fans waiting. The Miami rapper revealed that her new single, “Tea Time,” will arrive on February 20. She shared the news on her birthday after…

Kayla Morgan
Yung Miami attends the 2024 Ebony Power 100 List at Nya Studios on November 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Yung Miami is done keeping fans waiting.

The Miami rapper revealed that her new single, “Tea Time,” will arrive on February 20. She shared the news on her birthday after posting a short preview online. Within hours, the clip spread across social media, with fans reacting and reposting in anticipation.

It has been almost a year since her last single, “IMA HOE TOO” with DaBaby, dropped in February 2025. While she has stayed visible through appearances and business moves, she has not released a solo track during that time. That gap has only made expectations higher.

The snippet of “Tea Time” hints at a confident, high-energy record that fits her bold style. The beat sounds ready for clubs, and her delivery is sharp and direct. Even without full details about production or features, the early preview suggests she is sticking to the attitude that built her fan base.

Yung Miami first gained major attention as part of the rap duo City Girls. As her career has grown, she has worked to shape her own identity outside the group. Solo releases give her space to experiment and define her sound on her own terms.

She has also expanded beyond music. In 2025, she launched her card game, “Resha Reloaded: Game Night,” showing that her brand stretches further than streaming platforms. Staying active in different areas has helped her remain relevant even during her musical pause.

In today’s fast-moving music world, timing matters. A February drop can help set the tone for spring playlists and build momentum heading into summer. If “Tea Time” connects quickly, it could mark the start of a bigger run in 2026.

For now, all eyes are on February 20. After months without a solo release, Yung Miami is stepping back into the booth and back into the conversation.

Yung Miami
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
J. Cole headlines the Main Stage on Day 1 of Wireless Festival 2018 at Finsbury Park on July 6, 2018 in London, England.
MusicJ. Cole Confirms ‘It’s a Boy’ Project Still Coming After ‘The Fall-Off’ ReleaseJennifer Eggleston
A split image of Baby Keem on the left and Kendrick Lamar on the right.
MusicBaby Keem Sets February 20 Release for Sophomore Album ‘Ca$ino’ Featuring Kendrick LamarJennifer Eggleston
Doechii, winner of the Best Music Video award for "Anxiety", poses in the press room during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles
MusicDoechii Adds Lesbian to Instagram Bio on New Personal AccountJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect