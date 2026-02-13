Montell Jordan Celebrates Being Cancer-Free

If you know Montell Jordan, you probably hear the opening beat of “This Is How We Do It” in your head. For years, his music brought people to their feet. Now, he has another reason to celebrate. Montell Jordan is officially cancer-free, and this victory means more than any platinum record.

Recently, Montell and his wife, Kristin Jordan, spoke to PEOPLE about overcoming his second bout with prostate cancer and what this new chapter means for their health and marriage. Their story is honest, emotional, and filled with hope.

A Diagnosis That Changed Everything

In early 2024, Montell went in for a routine prostate-specific antigen, or PSA, test. What seemed like a normal checkup turned into life-changing news. He was diagnosed with stage 1 prostate cancer.

Soon after, he underwent a radical prostatectomy. The surgery was successful, and for a moment, it seemed like the hardest part was behind him.

But nearly a year later, follow-up scans showed that the cancer had returned. This time, it had spread to his lymph nodes and was classified as an aggressive stage 2 prostate cancer. Hearing that the cancer was back could have shaken anyone’s faith. Instead, Montell prepared for another fight.

He underwent radiation treatment, determined to beat the disease again.

A Christmas Gift Like No Other

The best news came during the most meaningful time of the year.

“Christmas Day we found out that we are undetected, cancer-free,” Montell shared with the outlet. “We're finally at an all-clear and I feel fantastic.”

Imagine waking up on Christmas morning and getting that phone call. For Montell, it felt almost unreal.

“Following the roller coaster ride of becoming a two-time cancer survivor, standing in my home on Christmas Day, surrounded by my kids and my grandkids, to get the call on that morning was surreal,” he said. “It's almost like it's still unbelievable that we're at this place right now, but we're just super, super grateful.”

That moment was more than a medical update. It was a celebration of life, family, and a second chance.

Choosing Health and Hope

After facing cancer twice, some people might live in constant fear of it coming back. Montell admits that despite having his cancer return once, he has no fears of any recurrence moving forward. That confidence comes from more than just good test results.

He has made important lifestyle changes to protect his health. While he has not shared every detail, he has focused on maintaining better habits and prioritizing wellness. For him, this journey has not only been about surviving, but also about living better.

He and Kristin have also made their marriage and family life a priority. Facing serious illness can either pull people apart or bring them closer together. For the Jordans, it strengthened their bond. They leaned on each other, supported one another through treatments, and kept their faith at the center of it all.

More Than a Survivor

Montell Jordan is now a two-time cancer survivor. That title carries weight. It speaks to strength, resilience, and gratitude. It also sends a powerful message about the importance of regular checkups. His first diagnosis came after a routine PSA test, a reminder that early detection can truly save lives.

For fans who grew up dancing to his hits, this new chapter shows another side of the singer. He is not just the voice behind a classic party anthem. He is a husband, father, grandfather, and survivor who understands how precious each day is.

Instead of fear, he chooses faith. Instead of worry, he chooses gratitude. And instead of slowing down, he is stepping into the future with confidence.

This Christmas, the celebration in the Jordan household was not just about gifts under the tree. It was about the greatest gift of all. Health, family, and the chance to keep moving forward.