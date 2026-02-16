This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: February 16

February 16 has seen many significant events in hip-hop and R&B, whose impacts are still felt. One revered figure born on this date is Ice-T, who was born in 1958. He shot to the limelight with his 1987 debut album, Rhyme Pays, which charted at No. 93 on the Billboard 200 and No. 23 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. He is also a founder of the heavy metal band Body Count, whose self-titled debut album reached No. 26 on the Billboard 200.

He shares a birthday with Lupe Fiasco, who was born in 1982. He first gained mainstream attention from his feature on Kanye West's 2006 hit “Touch the Sky,” which reached No. 42 on the Billboard Hot 100. The same year, he released his debut album, Lupe Fiasco's Food & Liquor, which debuted at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 and was nominated for four GRAMMY awards, including Best Rap Album, at the 49th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Several artists have released critically acclaimed albums on this day.

1993: 2Pac released his second album. The project peaked at No. 4 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 24 on the Billboard 200.

1999: Louisiana-hailing rapper Mr. Serv-On released his second album, Da Next Level, under No Limit and Priority Records. The project debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard 200, selling 300,000 copies in its opening week.

2010: Freeway and Jake One dropped the collaborative album, The Stimulus Package, through Rhymesayers Entertainment. It peaked at No. 63 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 19 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2024: Yeat dropped his fourth album, 2093, which featured guest appearances from Future and Lil Wayne. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

February 16 has hosted memorable cultural milestones in R&B and hip-hop.

2018: Nipsey Hussle's culture-defining Victory Lap album was released. With features from Kendrick Lamar, The-Dream, Puff Daddy, and YG, it peaked at No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

2021: Lauryn Hill's seminal The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (1998) received a diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America for selling 10 million units. It's still the only album by a female rapper to ever accomplish this feat.

Industry Changes and Challenges

This day has also been occasioned by tragic moments.

2004: R&B singer Doris Troy, affectionately known as “Mama Soul,” died from emphysema at the age of 67. She is remembered for her 1963 hit, “Just One Look,” which reached No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 3 on the Hot R&B Singles chart.

2023: Chuck Jackson died at the age of 85. He scored a string of R&B hits in the early 60s, including "I Don't Want to Cry," "I Keep Forgettin'," and "Any Day Now."