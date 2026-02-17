ContestsEvents
Cardi B Addresses Relationship With Stefon Diggs On Tour

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have been sparking many rumors over the last few weeks. During a recent tour stop, the rapper gave insight into where the two stand. The…

Randi Moultrie

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 12: (L-R) NFL Player Stefon Diggs and rapper Cardi B sits court-side during the first quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have been sparking many rumors over the last few weeks. During a recent tour stop, the rapper gave insight into where the two stand.

The rapper announced her feelings towards her ex and baby daddy. During her Los Angeles stop for the Little Miss Drama Tour, Cardi B says she's not "f***ing" with Diggs. In a response to a comment made by BIA, she says, "Just because I ain't f***ing with my baby daddy doesn't mean you get to talk about my baby daddy." She made the statement on stage right before performing her diss record for BIA, Pretty & Petty. "This is for you, b***h," she added.

The comment was made in response to BIA after a comment she made regarding the couple. BIA took to X, saying, "Can u name someone with more baby mamas than receiving yards? I can! and I know that… you know what nevermind."

This is the first time that we have heard the rapper speak about her relationship with Diggs. During Super Bowl weekend, the couple sparked breakup rumors after fans noticed that she did not stay in attendance following her halftime show appearance. After the game, fans noticed that the two no longer followed each other on social media.

The couple made their relationship official in their first public appearance in May 2025. Shortly after, she announced a pregnancy with the athlete. The couple welcomed a baby boy in November 2025.

Now, Cardi B continues with her tour, and maybe we'll see a reconciliation between the couple.

