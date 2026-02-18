We Them Ones Comedy Tour
In partnership with
BMN Entertainment
CHARLOTTE, GET READY! The We Them Ones Comedy Tour is pulling up to the Queen City on Sunday, March 22nd — and it’s about to be straight comedy chaos in the best way possible! Catch an all-star lineup bringing the heat to the Spectrum Center, including:
- Mike Epps
- Karlous Miller
- DC Young Fly
- Chico Bean
- Mojo Brookzz
- Tony Roberts
- Just Nesh
- Jayski
If you’re looking for a night full of nonstop laughs, this is it. Don’t wait — these tickets will move FAST. Get yours now!