We Them Ones Comedy Tour

Alex Cauthren
BMN Entertainment
CHARLOTTE, GET READY! The We Them Ones Comedy Tour is pulling up to the Queen City on Sunday, March 22nd — and it’s about to be straight comedy chaos in the best way possible! Catch an all-star lineup bringing the heat to the Spectrum Center, including:

  • Mike Epps
  • Karlous Miller
  • DC Young Fly
  • Chico Bean
  • Mojo Brookzz
  • Tony Roberts
  • Just Nesh
  • Jayski

If you’re looking for a night full of nonstop laughs, this is it. Don’t wait — these tickets will move FAST. Get yours now!

Alex Cauthren
