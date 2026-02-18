Cardi B Reveals Post-Tour Plans to Remove Butt Implants

Cardi B has never been shy about speaking her mind. This time, she is speaking about her behind.

The Grammy-winning rapper is currently lighting up arenas across North America, but she is already thinking about what comes next. And it involves a plane ticket, some privacy, and a major change to her body.

A Backstage Moment That Sparked It All

The conversation happened during a fun, unexpected moment on tour. Cardi is headlining her Little Miss Drama Tour, which kicked off on Feb. 11 at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California. During her sold-out Los Angeles stop on Feb. 16, she brought out singer Kehlani for a surprise performance of their collaboration “Safe.”

Backstage, things got playful.

"You have so much ass!" Kehlani told Cardi as reported by PEOPLE, which sees the R&B singer in disbelief playfully tapping the "Hello" artist's behind.

Cardi did not miss a beat. Surrounded by an excited, laughing crowd, she revealed her future plans.

"After this tour, I'm taking some out," she told Kehlani in their howling, amused circle. "After this tour, I don't wanna hear nobody for three months. I'm going to Colombia, nobody hit me up, nothing. I'm taking this a-- out!"

The crowd roared, but Cardi sounded serious. Once the tour wraps in mid-April 2026, she plans to step away from the spotlight and focus on herself.

Supporting I Am the Drama

The North American run supports her second album, I Am the Drama. The tour includes major cities like Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago, bringing high-energy performances and plenty of viral moments.

For Cardi, performing is full speed ahead. But when the final curtain falls, she is ready for a reset.

A Long History of Being Honest

This is not the first time Cardi has talked openly about cosmetic procedures. Since rising to fame in 2017, she has been transparent about surgeries and enhancements, often sharing details that other celebrities might keep private.

At age 21, long before superstardom, Cardi received biopolymer injections in her butt. The silicone-based fillers are not approved by the FDA and can cause life-threatening complications. The procedure reportedly cost her $800 and was performed in a basement in Queens, New York.

Years later, she spoke about the painful experience in an interview with GQ.

"They don’t numb your a-- with anything," she told GQ in 2018 of the risky procedure. "It was the craziest pain ever. I felt like I was gonna pass out. I felt a little dizzy. And it leaks for, like, five days."

Her honesty shocked many fans, but it also started important conversations about body image and unsafe cosmetic practices.

Removing the Injections

In August 2022, Cardi revealed she had “95%” of her biopolymers removed. That December, she went live on Instagram to talk about the process and warn younger followers about rushing into surgery.

“All I'm going to say is that if you're young, if you're 19, 20, 21, and sometimes you're too skinny, and you be like 'OMG I don't have enough fat to put in my ass,' so you result to ass shots, DON'T!” she said.

She continued with more advice about Brazilian Butt Lifts, also known as BBLs.

“When it comes to BBLs, if y'all want advice from me, before you get your BBL done, you have to make sure your blood levels are all right. If a doctor says your blood levels are too low or you have diabetes or whatever, don't do it."

In January 2024, she shared that she had another round of injections removed, continuing her gradual journey toward feeling more comfortable in her body.

Looking Ahead

Now, as she travels from city to city performing for thousands of fans, Cardi is already planning her next chapter. After months of bright lights and packed arenas, she wants three months of quiet and recovery in Colombia.

For someone who built her career on bold confidence and unfiltered honesty, this next move feels very on brand. Cardi B is once again reminding fans that it is okay to change your mind, change your look, and put your health first.