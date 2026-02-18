E-40 Joins Oakland Roots and Soul Soccer Ownership Group

E-40, who grew up in the Bay Area, is now a part-owner of both the men's team Oakland Roots and the women's team Oakland Soul. This shows how ownership of the two clubs will be divided under a new model for investing in sports teams. His participation spans both the USL Championship's Oakland Roots and the USL W League's Oakland Soul, aligning business leadership and sports fandom to strengthen performance and culture across the organizations.

“Bringing my business acumen and sports fandom together as part of the Oakland Roots and Soul ownership group is truly special,” E-40 said in a statement. “This move is about investing in a sport that connects the world. I look forward to working closely with the ownership team to continue to amplify the fan experience while delivering successful results on the field.”

E-40, born Earl Stevens and raised in Vallejo, has long maintained close ties to Bay Area sports. A consistent attendee of the Golden State Warriors' and the San Francisco 49ers' games, he supports his local teams to the max. In October 2023, the city of Vallejo renamed E-40 Way to honor and recognize E-40's influence in music and society at large.

The announcement also indicates that the Roots and Soul title of the venue is a part of a shift happening throughout Oakland's professional sports scene. This includes all teams and venues in the Bay Area that have seen major shifts over the past several years. The clubs are positioned as community-driven alternatives, expanding professional soccer's footprint in Oakland during a period of transition.

E-40 is scheduled to perform at the Oakland Roots' season opener against New Mexico United on March 14, underscoring the club's commitment to club culture and fan engagement.