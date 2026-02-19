SW Charlotte STEM Academy Homecoming Pep Rally Kicks Off 2026 in a Big Way

There’s nothing like walking into a school gym on pep rally day. The music is loud. The cheerleaders are ready. The students are buzzing. And the energy? You feel it instantly.

That’s exactly what happened at Southwest Charlotte STEM Academy’s Homecoming Pep Rally, and I was honored to be part of it. This was my first school appearance of 2026, and if this is how the year is starting, we’re off to something special.

Photo by Nehemiah Pulley, Sr. of R&E Photography

I had the privilege of introducing the Student vs. Teacher TikTok dance segment and let me tell you, the teachers did not come to play. The gym was loud. The students were hype. And the dancing duos made for one of the best moments of the rally. When educators are willing to have fun with their students, it builds connection that goes far beyond the classroom.

Photo by Nehemiah Pulley, Sr. of R&E Photography

The Homecoming Court was introduced to roaring applause from their classmates. Seeing students celebrated in front of their peers is always powerful. Those moments build confidence and school pride that lasts long after the pep rally ends.

Photo by Nehemiah Pulley, Sr. of R&E Photography

The cheerleaders and band kept the energy high from start to finish. One of the most meaningful moments was recognizing the 8th grade cheerleaders as they prepare to head to high school next year. It’s a big transition, and they represented their school beautifully

What stood out most was the behavior and engagement of the students. They were excited, supportive, and respectful, a true reflection of strong leadership inside that building.

To the administration, teachers, staff, and student leaders at Southwest Charlotte STEM Academy, THANK YOU for including me in your Homecoming celebration. I never take these school appearances for granted. Being able to celebrate students and pour into our youth is one of the greatest parts of what I do.

Pictures from the event are below. And yes, it was just as lit as it looks. Thank you to Nehemiah Pulley, SR. of R&E Photography for all these wonderful pictures.