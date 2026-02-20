Charlotte Pride Host LGBTQ+ Job Fair to Connect Community With Inclusive Employers

Opportunity, access, and inclusion took center stage in Uptown as Charlotte Pride hosted a LGBTQ+ Job Fair at the Dubois Center on the Center City campus of UNC Charlotte.

For many in the community, Charlotte Pride is best known for its annual Pride Festival and Parade, which draws thousands of attendees each year. But the organization’s roots run much deeper. Founded to uplift and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community in the Charlotte region, Charlotte Pride has evolved into a year-round nonprofit focused on education, empowerment, and visibility. Beyond the festival, the organization hosts leadership programs, community conversations, health-focused initiatives, and cultural events that create safe spaces and foster connection across generations.

This job fair was a continuation of that mission.

While job searches can be stressful for anyone, LGBTQ+ job seekers often face additional barriers ranging from workplace discrimination and lack of inclusive policies to concerns about being able to show up authentically on the job. Events like this are designed to intentionally bridge that gap by connecting candidates with employers who are committed to inclusive hiring practices. Employers conducted on-site interviews, giving attendees the chance to move beyond networking and into real-time opportunity.

In addition to employer access, the event also included practical career tools. Attendees received free professional headshots and participated in a live LinkedIn workshop hosted by Zach Anderson, CEO and Co-Founder of Zaddy Solutions, reinforcing the importance of a strong online presence.

At its core, this job fair reflects Charlotte Pride’s broader commitment: creating spaces where LGBTQ+ individuals can thrive, not just during Pride Month, but every single day of the year.