Cheerleader Friday: North Academy of World Languages
Every Friday, The Maddhouse brings the energy with Cheerleader Friday. This segment has quickly become fan-favorite that highlights the incredible talent and spirit of local cheerleading squads. From elementary and middle schools to high schools and community groups, squads across the city bring their best chants and cheers live on the air. It’s the perfect way to kick off the weekend and showcase the pride, teamwork, and school spirit that makes our community so special.
This week, we’re excited to feature the middle school squad from North Academy of World Languages! Check out pictures and video of their performance below.
