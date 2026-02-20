ContestsEvents
Rapper Apologizes for Delta Flight Confrontation But Rules Out Reconciliation With G-Unit Members

A confrontation aboard a Delta flight involving Ja Rule, Tony Yayo, and Uncle Murda resurfaced after Tony Yayo posted video clips online, reigniting attention on a feud that stretches back…

Ja Rule performs onstage as Gabrielle's Angel Foundation Hosts Angel Ball 2025 at Cipriani Wall Street on October 27, 2025 in New York City.
A confrontation aboard a Delta flight involving Ja Rule, Tony Yayo, and Uncle Murda resurfaced after Tony Yayo posted video clips online, reigniting attention on a feud that stretches back more than two decades in New York hip-hop. The long-running rivalry between Ja Rule, 50 Cent, and Tony Yayo dates to the early 2000s and has included diss tracks and public clashes.

Ja Rule later apologized for his behavior in the viral footage. “I'm not proud of my behavior; it's goofy to me. I'm a grown man about to be a proud grandfather, and I wish that video of me wasn't out there either,” he said in a statement to ABC News. “I don't like people taking me out of my character, so for that I apologize to my wife, family, fans, business, and investment partners. I want people to know at the end of the day I'm still a man and I'm going to stand my ground. I don't start trouble.”

While expressing regret, he made clear he is not retreating from his stance. In a New York TMZ interview, Ja Rule emphasized maturation but declined to pursue a sit-down reconciliation with longtime rivals, signaling that tensions remain even if they are not escalating.

"Sometimes in life, people have enemies, and that's okay," Ja Rule said. "Everybody can't be friends… But what I'm saying is, we don't also have to be at war. There's room for us to be not friends and also not be at war."

He maintained that there is no full-blown rap war at this time and that no collaboration with Tony Yayo is in the works. He framed growth as recognizing that enemies can exist without active conflict or alliance, suggesting a middle ground between friendship and feud.

He also reflected on the situation during an appearance on the TODAY show, explaining that he felt a responsibility to set a better example. "There's a responsibility that we have to be gentlemen," he said. "There's no room for disrespect, but also… there's a way to carry yourself."

