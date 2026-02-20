ContestsEvents
Ray J Pleads for Return of Stolen Heart Monitor

Kayla Morgan
Ray J attends the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards wearing a navy suit, Ray J Says He Feels Suicidal, Rants About 'Dirty Money'.
Ray J is asking that the fan, who stole his heart monitor during a recent concert, return it to him. The singer told TMZ that the device was swiped from his body while he was in the crowd performing “One Wish” on Valentine’s Day in Shreveport, Louisiana. It is the same venue where footage of a shirtless Ray J wearing the heart monitor, with a drop of blood rolling down his cheek, started circulating online.

Why It Is Serious

This was not just a random accessory. Ray J explained that he needs that particular heart monitor back because it had been running analytics over the last two weeks, and putting a new one would start the readings all over again.

“If you have the heart monitor, just let us know how we can get it back, if possible, because I need it for analytics. It’s important,” he said. "If not, they’ll put another heart monitor on me, but I don’t have no data for the past two weeks. So, it affects them prescribing me what I need, or telling me that I need to slow down, or I’m doing great.”

Without that data, doctors lose two weeks of information about how his heart has been working. That information helps them decide what treatment he needs and whether he should take it easy.

Health Concerns Behind the Scenes

Ray J insisted that his heart monitor is not part of a stunt, and even offered to pay an unspecified amount for its return.

Last month, Ray J was hospitalized and treated for pneumonia and chest pains. According to TMZ, the singer shared in a video that he was allegedly informed by a doctor that “2027 is definitely a wrap for me.” After a person off-camera tried to uplift him and provide words of encouragement, Ray J shared that drugs and excessive drinking has left his heart working at a 25 percent capacity.

Now, he is simply asking for the device to be returned. What happened in the crowd may have seemed small in the moment, but for Ray J, it could have a real impact on his health.

Ray J
Kayla MorganWriter
