Will We See the Drake OVO McDonald’s Meal in the States Next?

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 30: Drake speaks onstage during Drake’s Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

It's official, Drake is teaming up with McDonald's. But, unfortunate news for the U.S., we won't be able to give this collab a try. Drake and McDonald's recently teamed up and launched the OVO Meal in Canada.

According to reports, customers can order two different versions of the meal. You can get one junior chicken sandwich, and the other comes with a McDouble. Both meals come with a special blue drink called the "Nite Sprite."

Customers who want to give the OVO Meal a try but don't live in Canada, just hold your horses. Be patient. Hopefully, we won't have to wait too long. McDonald's has not announced whether the OVO meal will be available elsewhere, but social media is buzzing with hopes.

Days before the release, posters featuring the OVO own branding besides the McDonald's branding were spotted by customers. The tag line was "Where Night Owls Land." Fans posted the posters all over social media, excited about the collab meal.

The collab meal is only available in Canada right now, as that is Drake's birth country. The rapper was born in Toronto in 1986.