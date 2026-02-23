Lil Kim Remembers Biggie Helping Her Buy Her First Car
Lil Kim is taking fans on a nostalgic trip back to her early days with The Notorious B.I.G. She recently opened up on Nick Cannon’s Big Drive about how Biggie, despite not knowing how to drive, helped her buy her first car.
Biggie Smalls Tried to Drive
The "Big Poppa" rapper wasn’t licensed but did own a few luxury cars during his peak. After Lil Kim dropped her 1994 debut album, Hard Core, she bought a Lexus with a little help from Biggie.
"The first time he tried to drive everybody in the car. The whole Junior M.A.F.I.A. was like jumping and running out the car 'cause they crashed," she shared around the 31-minute mark. "And they was like, 'Biggie Smalls tried to kill us.'"
From Money to Lexus
The artist explained that Biggie often needed a chauffeur because he "couldn’t drive."
"So, he was like, 'I'm tired of this. You have to get a car,'" Kim recalled. Biggie gave her money, and Kim held onto it, saving up while deciding what car to buy.
"I don't know what I want to get yet. So, I held it and then I just stacked my money. Stack my money," Kim said. "He was like, 'You got money, girl. You being cheap. Buy a car.'"
Eventually, she bought a Lexus truck, which inspired Biggie’s 1997 single Hypnotize line about the "Lexus LX four and a half." Kim added, "And it's actually when he passed away, I drove my car behind the line," referencing Biggie’s funeral procession.
A Friendship Like No Other
Kim called Biggie "the greatest ever" and reflected on their close bond. "I used to have to pinch myself like, ‘He's really my friend. He's really my lover at the time. He's really everything to me and he's also my favorite artist,'" she explained.
She also clarified that the 2009 biopic Notorious got their meeting wrong, teasing fans about her upcoming autobiographical film. "It’s one hundred percent in the works," she confirmed.