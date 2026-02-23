ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Lil Kim Remembers Biggie Helping Her Buy Her First Car

Lil Kim is taking fans on a nostalgic trip back to her early days with The Notorious B.I.G. She recently opened up on Nick Cannon’s Big Drive about how Biggie,…

Kayla Morgan
Lil' Kim performs at the 43rd Annual BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival - Celebrate Biggie at Prospect Park Bandshell on August 19, 2021 in New York City.
Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Lil Kim is taking fans on a nostalgic trip back to her early days with The Notorious B.I.G. She recently opened up on Nick Cannon’s Big Drive about how Biggie, despite not knowing how to drive, helped her buy her first car.

Biggie Smalls Tried to Drive

The "Big Poppa" rapper wasn’t licensed but did own a few luxury cars during his peak. After Lil Kim dropped her 1994 debut album, Hard Core, she bought a Lexus with a little help from Biggie.

"The first time he tried to drive everybody in the car. The whole Junior M.A.F.I.A. was like jumping and running out the car 'cause they crashed," she shared around the 31-minute mark. "And they was like, 'Biggie Smalls tried to kill us.'"

From Money to Lexus

The artist explained that Biggie often needed a chauffeur because he "couldn’t drive."

"So, he was like, 'I'm tired of this. You have to get a car,'" Kim recalled. Biggie gave her money, and Kim held onto it, saving up while deciding what car to buy.

"I don't know what I want to get yet. So, I held it and then I just stacked my money. Stack my money," Kim said. "He was like, 'You got money, girl. You being cheap. Buy a car.'"

Eventually, she bought a Lexus truck, which inspired Biggie’s 1997 single Hypnotize line about the "Lexus LX four and a half." Kim added, "And it's actually when he passed away, I drove my car behind the line," referencing Biggie’s funeral procession.

A Friendship Like No Other

Kim called Biggie "the greatest ever" and reflected on their close bond. "I used to have to pinch myself like, ‘He's really my friend. He's really my lover at the time. He's really everything to me and he's also my favorite artist,'" she explained.

She also clarified that the 2009 biopic Notorious got their meeting wrong, teasing fans about her upcoming autobiographical film. "It’s one hundred percent in the works," she confirmed.

Biggie SmallsLil Kimnotorius big
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
J. Cole watches the action during the NBA All-Star game as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
MusicJ. Cole Drops ‘Legacy’ Video Inside A VlogKayla Morgan
Alicia Keys wearing red leather jacket performing on stage
MusicAlicia Keys Reflects on 25 Years of ‘Fallin’ ‘Kayla Morgan
Rapper Ab-Soul speaks at Elliott Wilson hosts CRWN with Ab-Soul for WatchLOUD.com
MusicThis Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: February 23Bianca Barratt
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect