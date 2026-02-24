Moby Looks Back at Eminem Feud With Fresh Perspective

It started as a music industry clash that played out on one of the biggest stages in entertainment. Now, more than two decades later, Moby is looking back at his feud with Eminem with a different attitude and a little humility.

In an interview, the electronic music star opened up about their rocky history and how time has changed the way he sees it.

The Grammy Moment That Sparked It

Back in 2001, things got heated backstage at the Grammy Awards. According to the Los Angeles Times, Moby called Eminem a “misogynist and homophobe and racist and antisemite” while the rapper was nominated for four awards for his album The Marshall Mathers LP, including Best Rap Album and Best Album.

Eminem did not stay quiet. In his 2002 hit song “Without Me,” he fired back with sharp lyrics:

"And Moby? You can get stomped by Obie / You thirty-six-year-old bald-headed f---, blow me / You don't know me, you're too old, let go / It's over, nobody listens to techno."

The feud quickly became one of the most talked-about celebrity beefs of the early 2000s.

A Changed Perspective

Now, Moby says he sees Eminem differently.

In an interview with The Times published on Feb. 20, Moby, born Richard Melville Hall, explained how his opinion has shifted.

"As time has passed, Eminem's proven himself to be very progressive, very smart. When he speaks out against Trump, against ICE, I'm like, 'Wow, kudos to you.' Eminem's followers, they’re middle America and very inclined towards supporting Trump," he said to The Times.

He added, "No one's surprised if Mark Ruffalo or me or whoever speaks out against Trump," the singer added.

In other words, Moby believes it carries extra weight when Eminem speaks out politically because of who his fan base is.

Adding Fuel to the Fire

At the time of the feud, Moby did not exactly try to calm things down.

In 2002, after hearing Eminem’s diss track, he wrote on his blog that he felt "so amused." He also stood by his original Grammy comments, saying, "from my perspective any music that glorifies abuse, misogyny, homophobia or racism is disturbing, but especially so when it's targeted to a fan base of 10-year-old boys."

Years later, during a 2023 episode of Steve-O’s Wild Ride, Moby admitted he may have pushed things further during an MTV interview.

"I was doing an MTV interview, and the journalist asked me, like, 'Why does Eminem have such an issue with you?'; And I said, 'I don't know. Maybe he's closeted and he just wants to make out with me?' That might have been my equivalent of pouring kerosene on the fire."

Looking back, he recognizes that joke may not have landed the way he intended.

"So in his case, maybe he has a very good reason to not like me when I thought I was just being funny, but clearly I'm not," he said.

What’s Next for Moby

Today, Moby is focused on music. He released his 23rd studio album, Future Quiet, on Feb. 20 and is set to perform at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April.