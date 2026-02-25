Outkast Settles ‘ATLiens’ Name Dispute With EDM Duo
Atlanta rap pioneers Outkast have resolved their trademark infringement lawsuit against the electronic dance music duo ATLiens. The dispute focused on the term “ATLiens,” a word deeply connected to Outkast’s influential 1996 sophomore album.
Why the Name Sparked a Lawsuit
According to multiple reports, the lawsuit was first filed in August 2024 by Outkast’s holding company, High Schoolers LLC. The group argued that the EDM duo’s use of the name caused major confusion among fans and unfairly benefited from Outkast’s long-standing reputation.
Outkast said they created the term “ATLiens” by blending “Atlanta” and “Aliens,” and claimed it was not part of popular culture before they introduced it. According to the complaint, the EDM duo’s Atlanta roots and use of masks added to the confusion, making some people think the electronic act was connected to Big Boi and André 3000.
Although the EDM duo had previously registered a trademark for the name, Outkast’s legal team argued that they had common law rights based on decades of consistent use.
Settlement Reached
Court documents filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of Georgia show that both sides agreed to a settlement framework in mid-February. On February 20, a federal judge approved a motion to end the civil case and dismissed it with prejudice, meaning the matter cannot be brought back to court.
The details of the settlement have not been shared publicly.
Protecting a Musical Legacy
The resolution strengthens Outkast’s control over their intellectual property nearly 30 years after the release of their double-platinum album. Neither group has released additional comments about the agreement.
For now, the legal chapter is closed, and the name “ATLiens” remains a powerful symbol of Atlanta’s impact on music history.