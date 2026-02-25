This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: February 25

From debut albums to lifetime achievements, Feb. 25 has been a pivotal day in Hip-hop and R&B history. This date saw TLC release their debut studio album, setting the stage for a successful music career. President Obama honored Stevie Wonder with the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize on this day.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Feb. 25 saw many artists drop major hits and albums:

1992: Fu-Schnickens released their debut album, F.U. Don't Take It Personal. Certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America, the album peaked at No. 1 on the US Heatseekers chart.

Fu-Schnickens released their debut album, F.U. Don't Take It Personal. Certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America, the album peaked at No. 1 on the US Heatseekers chart. 1992: East Coast hip-hop group Boogie Down Productions released their fifth studio album, Sex and Violence. The album peaked at No. 20 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

East Coast hip-hop group Boogie Down Productions released their fifth studio album, Sex and Violence. The album peaked at No. 20 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 1992: Ganksta N-I-P released his debut album, The South Park Psycho, through Rap-A-Lot Records. It featured frequent collaborators such as Seagram and Rino, as well as Scarface and Willie D. While the album failed to chart on the Billboard 200, it reached No. 63 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Ganksta N-I-P released his debut album, The South Park Psycho, through Rap-A-Lot Records. It featured frequent collaborators such as Seagram and Rino, as well as Scarface and Willie D. While the album failed to chart on the Billboard 200, it reached No. 63 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 1992: TLC released their debut studio album, Ooooooohhh… On the TLC Tip. The album peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums weekly chart.

TLC released their debut studio album, Ooooooohhh… On the TLC Tip. The album peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums weekly chart. 2003: Hip-hop duo Little Brother released their debut full-length album, The Listening. The lyrical prowess and delivery demonstrated in the album would later influence top artists such as Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

Hip-hop duo Little Brother released their debut full-length album, The Listening. The lyrical prowess and delivery demonstrated in the album would later influence top artists such as Drake and Kendrick Lamar. 2003: Freeway dropped his debut album, Philadelphia Freeway, via Roc-A-Fella Records. It debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200, with 132,000 copies sold in its first week. The album also reached No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Freeway dropped his debut album, Philadelphia Freeway, via Roc-A-Fella Records. It debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200, with 132,000 copies sold in its first week. The album also reached No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2003: Eve released the hit single "Satisfaction," which would get nominated for Best Female Rap Solo Performance at the GRAMMYS.

Eve released the hit single "Satisfaction," which would get nominated for Best Female Rap Solo Performance at the GRAMMYS. 2014: West Coast rapper ScHoolboy Q released Oxymoron, his third studio album and the first under a major label. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming an instant success.

West Coast rapper ScHoolboy Q released Oxymoron, his third studio album and the first under a major label. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming an instant success. 2014: Kid Cudi released his fourth album, Satellite Flight: The Journey to Mother Moon. With a sole feature from Raphael Saadiq, it the album peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Kid Cudi released his fourth album, Satellite Flight: The Journey to Mother Moon. With a sole feature from Raphael Saadiq, it the album peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2022: Conway the Machine released his second album, God Don't Make Mistakes. Supported by the singles “John Woo Flick” and “Piano Love,” it reached No. 30 on the UK R&B Albums chart and No. 175 on the Billboard 200.

Conway the Machine released his second album, God Don't Make Mistakes. Supported by the singles “John Woo Flick” and “Piano Love,” it reached No. 30 on the UK R&B Albums chart and No. 175 on the Billboard 200. 2022: EarthGang released their second album, Ghetto Gods. The project charted at No. 114 on the Billboard 200.

Cultural Milestones

On this date, different Hip-Hop and R&B artists achieved career milestones that would revolutionize the music industry forever:

1992: James Brown received the GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contributions to the music industry.

James Brown received the GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contributions to the music industry. 1992 : Buddy Guy won his first GRAMMY for Best Contemporary Blues Album, elevating his popularity and career.

: Buddy Guy won his first GRAMMY for Best Contemporary Blues Album, elevating his popularity and career. 1997: Booty Call, the soundtrack album for the comedy film of the same title, was released under Jive Records. It spawned the Billboard Hot 100 charting singles “Can We” by SWV featuring Missy Elliot, “Don't Wanna Be a Player” by Joe, and “Call Me” by Too $hort and Lil Kim, which peaked at No. 75, No. 21, and No. 90, respectively. The project itself reached No. 24 on the Billboard 200 and No. 4 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Booty Call, the soundtrack album for the comedy film of the same title, was released under Jive Records. It spawned the Billboard Hot 100 charting singles “Can We” by SWV featuring Missy Elliot, “Don't Wanna Be a Player” by Joe, and “Call Me” by Too $hort and Lil Kim, which peaked at No. 75, No. 21, and No. 90, respectively. The project itself reached No. 24 on the Billboard 200 and No. 4 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 1998: Will Smith opened the 40th Annual GRAMMY Awards by performing "Men In Black" and "Gettin' Jiggy Wit It," becoming the first hip-hop artist to open a GRAMMY live broadcast.

Will Smith opened the 40th Annual GRAMMY Awards by performing "Men In Black" and "Gettin' Jiggy Wit It," becoming the first hip-hop artist to open a GRAMMY live broadcast. 2009 : Motown legend Stevie Wonder received the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize from President Obama in honor of his contributions to the music industry.

: Motown legend Stevie Wonder received the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize from President Obama in honor of his contributions to the music industry. 2022: Kodak Black dropped his fourth album, Back for Everything. Featuring a single guest appearance from Lil Durk on “Take You Back,” the album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and went to No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Feb. 25 saw celebrated artists deliver memorable performances:

1992: Boyz II Men performed the song "Motownphilly" in their 50s high school matching garb at the 34th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

Boyz II Men performed the song "Motownphilly" in their 50s high school matching garb at the 34th Annual GRAMMY Awards. 1998: R. Kelly delivered a scintillating performance of his hit single "I Believe I Can Fly" at the 40th Annual GRAMMY Awards ceremony.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The industry has experienced difficulties on Feb. 25 throughout history:

1998: Rockin' Sidney died of throat cancer at the age of 59. He is best known for his 1985 single “My Toot Toot,” which peaked at No. 91 on the UK Singles chart and reached No. 19 on the US Billboard Hot Country Singles chart.

Rockin' Sidney died of throat cancer at the age of 59. He is best known for his 1985 single “My Toot Toot,” which peaked at No. 91 on the UK Singles chart and reached No. 19 on the US Billboard Hot Country Singles chart. 1999: Prince filed a trademark and copyright infringement lawsuit against nine websites for unauthorized song downloads.

Prince filed a trademark and copyright infringement lawsuit against nine websites for unauthorized song downloads. 2001: The rivalry between Foxy Brown and Lil' Kim climaxed in a shootout between their entourages outside Hot 97's offices. While Foxy Brown tried to reconcile with Lil' Kim after the incident, Lil' Kim rejected her apology.

The rivalry between Foxy Brown and Lil' Kim climaxed in a shootout between their entourages outside Hot 97's offices. While Foxy Brown tried to reconcile with Lil' Kim after the incident, Lil' Kim rejected her apology. 2003: West Coast legend Nate Dogg released his self-titled third album but faced numerous challenges with bootlegging.

West Coast legend Nate Dogg released his self-titled third album but faced numerous challenges with bootlegging. 2008: Acclaimed R&B and hip-hop producer, rapper, and singer Static Major died at the age of 33. He was posthumously featured on Lil Wayne's 2008 hit “Lollipop,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 and the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.