Cardi B Responds to Critics After Selling Out 12 Shows on Tour Three Months After Giving Birth

Cardi B sold out 12 shows on her Little Miss Drama Tour. She gave birth to her fourth child just three months ago, back in November 2025. Critics questioned whether she'd stick with the tour after welcoming a son with New England Patriots star Stefon Diggs, but the rapper fired back on X this Monday, Feb. 23.

"The fact of the matter is, so far every single show of mine has been sold out. Packed from top to bottom! They said I wasn't gonna commit after I gave birth, they said I wasn't gonna take it seriously, but I take it very seriously," wrote the GRAMMY winner alongside a video from one of her recent shows.

She performs for two hours. No complaints. "Not only do I treat my shows like concerts, I treat them like parties and have a good time wit my people that why I get REAL reviews from REAL attendees whether that's my fans, celebrities, or just people that wanna have a good time. Thank you!!"

Her latest album, Am I the Drama?, dropped in September 2025 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Special guests have joined her onstage during the tour. GloRilla, Kehlani, Tyla, and Blueface showed up at different shows.

After bringing out Kehlani and Tyla in Los Angeles, she posted words of praise for both on her Instagram Stories. "Kehlani!! You're such a beautiful soul, a talented artist, and an amazing performer!! Your reaction to my show meant the world to me," she wrote, according to People. "I can't thank you enough for always showing up and giving me the most genuine love and support."

The X post came two weeks after reports surfaced about a split from Stefon Diggs. She shares three children with estranged husband Offset: Kulture, Blossom, and Wave.