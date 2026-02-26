Megan Thee Stallion to Make Broadway Debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 30: Megan Thee Stallion attends the Premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s “Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words” at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 30, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Broadway just got a little bit hotter! Megan Thee Stallion announced that she would be taking the hot girl vibes to Broadway! The Grammy Award-winning rapper and Houstonnative will play Zilder in Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

On Thursday, February 26, the rapper announced on social media that she would be joining the team for the final weeks on the boards. She will play Zidler, the over-the-top impresario of the titular Parisian nightclub. Her role will be for a limited 8 weeks, starting Tuesday, March 24, until Sunday, May 17. The production takes place at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in New York City.

"Stepping onto the Broadway stage and joining the Moulin Rouge! The Musical team is an absolute honor," Megan said in a statement. "I’ve always believed in pushing myself creatively, and theater is definitely a new opportunity that I’m excited to embrace. Broadway demands a different level of discipline, preparation, and storytelling, but I’m up for the challenge and can’t wait for the Hotties to see a new side of me."

Hot Girls Taking Over Broadway

Moulin Rouge! The Musical will conclude with its final performance on July 26. The show is directed by Tony winner Alex Timbers with a book by John Logan. The stage show first opened in 2019. The show combines songs from the movie with new hits released since its premiere.

Producer Carmen Pavlovic is excited to welcome Megan Thee Stallion to the production. “Welcoming Megan Thee Stallion into the Moulin Rouge! The Musical community is a thrilling moment for us,” Pavlovic said. “Megan is a true global superstar. She is one of the most influential artists of her generation, and her impact on music and culture is undeniable. This historic casting is a major part of our closing celebrations: our farewell gift to Broadway audiences and one of our biggest announcements in the history of Moulin Rouge! The Musical."

Fans are already raving about the Broadway appearance of Megan. Users took to her comment section following the social media announcement of the role. "Megan thee EGOT Stallion," said one user in reference to her possibilities of becoming an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) winner.

"We want our show to go out with a spectacular bang, and Megan is the force of nature to lead us there. And yes, there will be a hint of music from her own iconic catalogue. It’s an unmissable moment for both Megan’s fans and ours," said Pavlovic in reference to the casting.