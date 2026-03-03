ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Prison Release Date Moved Up

Sean “Diddy” Combs will be out of prison sooner than expected. The rapper and businessman is serving a 50-month sentence for prostituion related charges. On Monday, reports came that he…

Randi Moultrie

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 21: Sean “Diddy” Combs attends the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall on September 21, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation)

(Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation)

Sean "Diddy" Combs will be out of prison sooner than expected. The rapper and businessman is serving a 50-month sentence for prostituion related charges. On Monday, reports came that he will now be freed on April 25, 2028.

Reports show that Combs' initial release date was set for May 8, 2028, before getting moved back to June 4, 2028. Now, he will be out even earlier.

The 56-year-old is being held at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution in New Jersey. He was transferred there from New York's Metropolitan Detention Center in late October.

According to People, his spokesperson discussed the rumors about what Combs was facing while in prison. "We ask the public and the press to give him the benefit of the doubt, the privacy to focus on his personal growth, and the grace to move forward in peace," said the spokesperson.

Combs expressed remorse at the time of his sentencing. Now, the courts and public will await his release in 2028.

DiddySean Combs
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
Related Stories
Paramount Pictures Releases First Trailer for ‘Scary Movie 6’
EntertainmentParamount Pictures Releases First Trailer for ‘Scary Movie 6’Randi Moultrie
Noah Wyle, winner of the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series award and the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series award for "The Pitt," poses in the press room during the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Entertainment2026 Actor Awards Recap: Big Wins, Big Laughs, and Heartfelt MomentsKayla Morgan
TLC performing at the MTV 20th Anniversary party, "MTV20: Live and Almost Legal" at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on 8/1/01.
EntertainmentTLC Musical Unveils Its T-Boz, Left Eye, and Chilli And Fans Are Already TalkingKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect