Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Prison Release Date Moved Up

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 21: Sean “Diddy” Combs attends the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall on September 21, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation)

Sean "Diddy" Combs will be out of prison sooner than expected. The rapper and businessman is serving a 50-month sentence for prostituion related charges. On Monday, reports came that he will now be freed on April 25, 2028.

Reports show that Combs' initial release date was set for May 8, 2028, before getting moved back to June 4, 2028. Now, he will be out even earlier.

The 56-year-old is being held at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution in New Jersey. He was transferred there from New York's Metropolitan Detention Center in late October.

According to People, his spokesperson discussed the rumors about what Combs was facing while in prison. "We ask the public and the press to give him the benefit of the doubt, the privacy to focus on his personal growth, and the grace to move forward in peace," said the spokesperson.