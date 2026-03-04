Monaleo Reschedules Tour After Medical Emergency

ContestsEvents
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 10: Monaleo attends Femme It Forward Give Her FlowHERS Gala 2023 at The Beverly Hilton on November 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Monaleo is rescheduling upcoming tour dates after suffering a medical emergency. The rapper took to social media on Tuesday, March 3, to discuss the situation and health scare. In the post, she confessed she experienced a "medical emergency that required surgery."

"Unfortauntely due to a sudden medical emergency that required immediate surgery, I have to cancel upcoming Memphis and New Orleans shows," the statement read. "I am beyond disappointed, but right now I need to prioritize my health and recovery to prevent any further complications. I have been working really hard - 25 shows in and I give 110% for every single one."

Monaleo has been on the road for her Who Did The Body Tour since the beginning of February. The rapper has traveled to multiple major cities throughout the run so far, but had to abruptly stop. She explains that during the medical emergency, she lost an ovary and fallopian tube after having emergency surgery.

"I had an inflamed cyst the size of a softball that had twisted and cut off blood flow and caused bleeding in my abdomen," said the rapper. "Had to have emergency surgery and unfortunately lost an ovary and fallopian tube in the process."

The rapper showed great remorse to her fans and apologized repeatedly. She also reiterated that fans should listen to their body in the case of unexpected emergencies.

"Also taking this as an opportunity to tell yall to again, listen to your body!!!!! If something feels off, IT IS!!!"

We wish her a successful recovery throughout this process.

Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
