Quavo Reportedly Faces Nearly $3 Million Federal Tax Bill

ven rap stars sometimes get letters nobody wants to open. This time, the message reportedly came from Uncle Sam, and it has a very big number attached to it.

According to legal filings obtained by TMZ, the 34-year-old rapper, born Quavois Marshall, has been hit with a six-figure federal tax lien.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) says Quavo owes the government nearly $3 million in unpaid taxes over three consecutive years: $915,660 for 2021; $887,486 for 2022; and $1,109,497.79 for 2023.

Quavo has not publicly commented on his reported debt.

Offset Recently Dealt With His Own Tax Issues

News of the federal tax lien comes just months after Quavo’s fellow Migos founder, Offset, was slapped with a $486,426.35 tax bill.

The rapper, legal name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was also facing a separate $1,575,266.73 lien for 2022’s federal taxes and $266,702.21 in 2021 state taxes, bringing his total debt to more than $2.3 million. According to Us Weekly, Offset settled his 2022 debt as recently as January.

Quavo Once Spoke About Learning Money Lessons

Quavo has previously talked about how the music business changed the way he handled money. During a 2023 sitdown with RevoltTV’s Big Facts, he explained that success forced him to learn how finances really work.

He said the game taught him “how to spend [money], how to use it, how to save it… just learning how to manage it with taxes and all that s---.”

“When we first came in, we were 22 when we got the money,” he recalled. “Fast money. We didn’t have no bank account for five, six years straight. s---, we used to hide money in the floors, in the walls, and s--- like that.”

New Album SATCHAMO Still On The Way

While the tax situation is making headlines, Quavo is also focused on new music. He is currently working on his third solo album, SATCHAMO, which is expected to arrive later this year.

The rapper teased the project back in October and hinted that he and producer Pharrell had already finished recording it.

“It’s on the way,” Quavo told the paparazzi during Paris Fashion Week. “We dropping it. Me and Pharrell … We recorded the whole album in Paris. We recorded at the Louis [Vuitton] headquarters.”