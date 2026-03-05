ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Quavo Reportedly Faces Nearly $3 Million Federal Tax Bill

ven rap stars sometimes get letters nobody wants to open. This time, the message reportedly came from Uncle Sam, and it has a very big number attached to it. According…

Kayla Morgan
Quavo looks on in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 17, 2024
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

ven rap stars sometimes get letters nobody wants to open. This time, the message reportedly came from Uncle Sam, and it has a very big number attached to it.

According to legal filings obtained by TMZ, the 34-year-old rapper, born Quavois Marshall, has been hit with a six-figure federal tax lien.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) says Quavo owes the government nearly $3 million in unpaid taxes over three consecutive years: $915,660 for 2021; $887,486 for 2022; and $1,109,497.79 for 2023.

Quavo has not publicly commented on his reported debt.

Offset Recently Dealt With His Own Tax Issues

News of the federal tax lien comes just months after Quavo’s fellow Migos founder, Offset, was slapped with a $486,426.35 tax bill.

The rapper, legal name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was also facing a separate $1,575,266.73 lien for 2022’s federal taxes and $266,702.21 in 2021 state taxes, bringing his total debt to more than $2.3 million. According to Us Weekly, Offset settled his 2022 debt as recently as January.

Quavo Once Spoke About Learning Money Lessons

Quavo has previously talked about how the music business changed the way he handled money. During a 2023 sitdown with RevoltTV’s Big Facts, he explained that success forced him to learn how finances really work.

He said the game taught him “how to spend [money], how to use it, how to save it… just learning how to manage it with taxes and all that s---.”

“When we first came in, we were 22 when we got the money,” he recalled. “Fast money. We didn’t have no bank account for five, six years straight. s---, we used to hide money in the floors, in the walls, and s--- like that.”

New Album SATCHAMO Still On The Way

While the tax situation is making headlines, Quavo is also focused on new music. He is currently working on his third solo album, SATCHAMO, which is expected to arrive later this year.

The rapper teased the project back in October and hinted that he and producer Pharrell had already finished recording it.

“It’s on the way,” Quavo told the paparazzi during Paris Fashion Week. “We dropping it. Me and Pharrell … We recorded the whole album in Paris. We recorded at the Louis [Vuitton] headquarters.”

Quavo has not announced the album’s release date, but reassured fans it was arriving soon.

Quavo
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Tina Knowles, wearing Gucci, attends the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicTina Knowles Brings Family Gumbo Recipe to Houston RodeoBriana Kelley
Hip-hop artists Lil' Wayne, wearing diamond studded beats headphones by Dr. Dre and Drake (L) sit courtside during the 2012 NBA All-Star Game at the Amway Center on February 26, 2012 in Orlando, Florida.
MusicBefore the Fame: Drake Once Wasn’t Allowed on Lil Wayne’s Tour BusKayla Morgan
T.I. speaks onstage during Netflix Presents Rhythm+Flow Atlanta screening at Clark Atlanta University on October 08, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.
MusicT.I. Says Leaving Atlantic Records Came With Some RegretKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect