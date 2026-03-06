This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: March 6

On March 6, 2001, MTV Cribs visited Redman's modest apartment, and the Hip-Hop icon didn't hesitate to show the world the true meaning of keeping it real. This date also saw legendary artists enter uncharted waters by topping official music charts overseas. Check out these other fascinating moments that happened on March 6.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

March 6 saw the release of several critically acclaimed singles and albums:

2001: Destiny's Child released the hit single "Survivor" from their third studio album titled the same name. The song peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and ranked in the top 10 across various charts worldwide.

Destiny's Child released the hit single "Survivor" from their third studio album titled the same name. The song peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and ranked in the top 10 across various charts worldwide. 2001: Eve released Scorpion, her second album, through Ruff Ryders Entertainment and Interscope Records. It spawned the hit single “Let Me Blow Ya Mind,” featuring Gwen Stefani, which won the inaugural Best Rap/Sung Collaboration award at the 44th Annual GRAMMY Awards. The album performed well on the charts, peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and reaching No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Eve released Scorpion, her second album, through Ruff Ryders Entertainment and Interscope Records. It spawned the hit single “Let Me Blow Ya Mind,” featuring Gwen Stefani, which won the inaugural Best Rap/Sung Collaboration award at the 44th Annual GRAMMY Awards. The album performed well on the charts, peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and reaching No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2001: Los Angeles-hailing rapper Aceyalone dropped his third album, Accepted Eclectic. Featuring guest appearances from Abstract Rude and P.E.A.CE, it went to No. 36 on the US Billboard Independent Albums chart.

Los Angeles-hailing rapper Aceyalone dropped his third album, Accepted Eclectic. Featuring guest appearances from Abstract Rude and P.E.A.CE, it went to No. 36 on the US Billboard Independent Albums chart. 2007: Consequence released his debut album, Don't Quit Your Day Job!, which featured guest performances from Kanye West, John Legend, and GLC. The project peaked at No. 27 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and at No. 113 on the Billboard 200.

Consequence released his debut album, Don't Quit Your Day Job!, which featured guest performances from Kanye West, John Legend, and GLC. The project peaked at No. 27 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and at No. 113 on the Billboard 200. 2014: Pharrell Williams released "Come Get It Bae" featuring Miley Cyrus. The sixth single from his second album, My Girl, peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Pharrell Williams released "Come Get It Bae" featuring Miley Cyrus. The sixth single from his second album, My Girl, peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. 2020: Lil Uzi Vert dropped his second studio album, Eternal Atake. The album received critical acclaim, ranking No. 4 on The 20 Best Rap Albums of 2020: Staff Picks by Billboard.

Lil Uzi Vert dropped his second studio album, Eternal Atake. The album received critical acclaim, ranking No. 4 on The 20 Best Rap Albums of 2020: Staff Picks by Billboard. 2020: Jhene Aiko released "B.S." featuring H.E.R. from her third album, Chilombo. Certified two-time platinum, the single earned Aiko her second Top 40 entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Jhene Aiko released "B.S." featuring H.E.R. from her third album, Chilombo. Certified two-time platinum, the single earned Aiko her second Top 40 entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. 2020: Jadakiss dropped his fifth album, Ignatius. With features from Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Pusha T, and Dej Loaf, it debuted at No. 31 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 19 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Jadakiss dropped his fifth album, Ignatius. With features from Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Pusha T, and Dej Loaf, it debuted at No. 31 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 19 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2020: Megan Thee Stallion released her third EP, Suga, which featured guest appearances from Gunna and Kehlani. Supported by the singles “B.I.T.C.H.,” “Captain Hook,” and “Savage,” it debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard 200, earning 41,000 album-equivalents in its first week.

Megan Thee Stallion released her third EP, Suga, which featured guest appearances from Gunna and Kehlani. Supported by the singles “B.I.T.C.H.,” “Captain Hook,” and “Savage,” it debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard 200, earning 41,000 album-equivalents in its first week. 2020: King Von released his second mixtape, Levon James, which would be the last to be released during his lifetime. It reached No. 21 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 40 on the Billboard 200.

Cultural Milestones

Several celebrated artists achieved cultural milestones on March 6:

1965: The Temptations' signature song, "My Girl," peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It also reached No. 1 on the US Hot Rhythm & Blues Singles chart.

The Temptations' signature song, "My Girl," peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It also reached No. 1 on the US Hot Rhythm & Blues Singles chart. 1976: The Miracles' “Love Machine” began a one-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It eventually sold over 4.5 million copies, making it one of the group's best-selling singles.

The Miracles' “Love Machine” began a one-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It eventually sold over 4.5 million copies, making it one of the group's best-selling singles. 1977: An Evening with Diana Ross premiered on NBC TV. The 90-minute TV special featured live footage of her concert in Detroit.

An Evening with Diana Ross premiered on NBC TV. The 90-minute TV special featured live footage of her concert in Detroit. 2010: Jason Derulo's "In My Head" reached No. 1 on the UK Singles and Hip-Hop and R&B charts for the week ending March 6, 2010. The song was Derulo's first chart-topper in Britain.

Jason Derulo's "In My Head" reached No. 1 on the UK Singles and Hip-Hop and R&B charts for the week ending March 6, 2010. The song was Derulo's first chart-topper in Britain. 2011: The original installment of the reality TV series Love & Hip Hop premiered on VH1, documenting the lifestyles of celebrated hip-hop and R&B figures.

The original installment of the reality TV series Love & Hip Hop premiered on VH1, documenting the lifestyles of celebrated hip-hop and R&B figures. 2017: Chance the Rapper announced a $1 million donation to Chicago schools for arts and enrichment programs. He criticized the Illinois governor for blocking funding to Chicago public schools.

Notable Recordings and Performances

March 6 also witnessed memorable performances:

1976: Bobby Womack graced the stage, delivering his debut performance on British soil at the Hammersmith Odeon in London.

Bobby Womack graced the stage, delivering his debut performance on British soil at the Hammersmith Odeon in London. 2015: Soul and R&B legends The Spinners delivered a nostalgic performance of their classic hits at West Virginia University as part of the institution's Art Series.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The industry has also experienced turbulent times on this date:

2000: Foxy Brown crashed her vehicle into a fence in Brooklyn. After receiving medical attention, she was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license.

Foxy Brown crashed her vehicle into a fence in Brooklyn. After receiving medical attention, she was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license. 2006: New Orleans R&B/soul star King Floyd died of a stroke and diabetes at the age of 61. He is best remembered for his 1970 hit single “Groove Me,” which spent four non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Soul chart (now the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart) and reached No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

New Orleans R&B/soul star King Floyd died of a stroke and diabetes at the age of 61. He is best remembered for his 1970 hit single “Groove Me,” which spent four non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Soul chart (now the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart) and reached No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. 2009: Renowned singer and guitarist David Williams died of a heart attack at 58.

Renowned singer and guitarist David Williams died of a heart attack at 58. 2014: Bronx-born rapper Speaker Knockerz died from carbon monoxide poisoning at the age of 19. He released three albums during his lifetime, with his most popular songs including “Lonely,” “Dap You Up,” and “How Could You.”