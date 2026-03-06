Tyla Posts Instagram Photo in Crop Top After NAACP Image Award Win

Tyla dropped a new Instagram photo on Thursday. She wore a white crop top with matching shorts. This came after snagging a 2026 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding International Song — her track "Is It" took the prize.

The crop top had words printed on it: "Turns out I had you turned out." She put that exact line in her caption, too. It's from her song "Chanel," tying her wardrobe choice back to what she creates in the studio.

White floral net shorts completed the look. She added fishnet half stockings. Her belly piercing caught the light.

The post went live hours after the award show wrapped. This win adds another trophy to her collection as she builds momentum in music.

The South African singer has caught attention in markets around the world during the past year. Her sound mixes pop with R&B and amapiano. Fans in Africa have connected with her music, as have listeners in Europe and across North America.

"Is It" went up against other international releases at the NAACP Image Awards. The organization hands out these honors to people of color who do exceptional work in film, television, music, and books.

Thousands of likes poured in within hours of posting. Fans left comments praising her outfit and celebrating her award.

She's released several singles over two years. "Chanel" was one of those earlier tracks that helped her gain traction with audiences. Her music videos? They've pulled in millions of views on streaming sites.

The NAACP Image Awards happened earlier this week, recognizing artists and creators across many categories. Winners included actors, directors, and musicians working in different genres.