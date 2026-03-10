Dr. Dre Officially Hits Billionaire Status

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: Honoree Dr. Dre accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

It's official, Forbes has crowned a new billionaire. After decades in the industry, Dr. Dre has finally reached billionaire status. After claiming himself as "hip hop's first billionaire."

According to the announcement, Dre has joined the "elite group of celebrities who have recently crossed the three-comma threshold." He becomes just the sixth musician to appear on the list. Others include Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Bruce Springsteen, Jay-Z, and Beyoncé.

In 2014, Dre proclaimed himself hip-hop's first billionaire before he ever knew it. "They need to update the Forbes list, sh*t just changed," he said after selling Beats by Dre to Apple for $3 billion. Now, a dozen years later, it's finally happened.

Elon Musk tops the billionaires list for the second year in a row. Musk is the richest person ever recorded in history with an estimated worth of $839 billion. His net worth has seen an extreme increase of half a trillion dollars from last year, due to the value of Tesla and SpaceX. He is the first to reach the $800 billion mark and may soon become the world's first trillionaire.

“The planet added more than one billionaire per day over the past twelve months as the AI-powered stock market boom boosted fortunes to previously unimaginable heights," said Chase Peterson-Withorn, Forbes Senior Editor, Wealth.

Others that remain at the top of the list as the Richest People in the World include:

Larry Page

Jeff Bezos

Mark Zuckerberg