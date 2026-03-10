ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Dr. Dre Officially Hits Billionaire Status

It’s official, Forbes has crowned a new billionaire. After decades in the industry, Dr. Dre has finally reached billionaire status. After claiming himself as “hip hop’s first billionaire.” According to…

Randi Moultrie

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: Honoree Dr. Dre accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

It's official, Forbes has crowned a new billionaire. After decades in the industry, Dr. Dre has finally reached billionaire status. After claiming himself as "hip hop's first billionaire."

According to the announcement, Dre has joined the "elite group of celebrities who have recently crossed the three-comma threshold." He becomes just the sixth musician to appear on the list. Others include Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Bruce Springsteen, Jay-Z, and Beyoncé.

In 2014, Dre proclaimed himself hip-hop's first billionaire before he ever knew it. "They need to update the Forbes list, sh*t just changed," he said after selling Beats by Dre to Apple for $3 billion. Now, a dozen years later, it's finally happened.

Elon Musk tops the billionaires list for the second year in a row. Musk is the richest person ever recorded in history with an estimated worth of $839 billion. His net worth has seen an extreme increase of half a trillion dollars from last year, due to the value of Tesla and SpaceX. He is the first to reach the $800 billion mark and may soon become the world's first trillionaire.

“The planet added more than one billionaire per day over the past twelve months as the AI-powered stock market boom boosted fortunes to previously unimaginable heights," said Chase Peterson-Withorn, Forbes Senior Editor, Wealth.

Others that remain at the top of the list as the Richest People in the World include:

  • Larry Page
  • Jeff Bezos
  • Mark Zuckerberg

For more details, check out the real-time list of billionaires here.

Dr. Dreforbes
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
Related Stories
2019 British Academy Britannia Awards presented by American Airlines and Jaguar Land Rover - Arrivals
EntertainmentDonald Glover Voices Yoshi as Mario Blast Through Galaxies in New Super Mario MovieKayla Morgan
Jennifer Runyon attends the 2019 New Jersey Horror Con And Film Festival at Showboat Atlantic City on March 30, 2019 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
EntertainmentJennifer Runyon, Beloved ‘Ghostbusters’ and ‘Charles in Charge’ Star, Dies at 65Kayla Morgan
The Pixar logo is seen at the main gate of Pixar Animation Studios January 19, 2006 in Emeryville, California. The Walt Disney Co. is reportedly in talks to buy Pixar Animation Studios Inc., a deal that would reportedly make Pixar CEO Steve Jobs the largest individual shareholder in Disney.
EntertainmentPixar Sets Release Plans for ‘Incredibles 3’ and ‘Coco 2,’ Reveals ‘Monsters, Inc. 3’ Is in DevelopmentKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect