ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Queens of the Mic: Iconic Anthems by Female Hip-Hop Royalty

From Missy to Nicki, these legendary ladies changed hip-hop with unforgettable anthems that still blast through speakers today.

Kayla Morgan
Lil Kim performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images

When it comes to hip-hop, the ladies have never played backup. From dropping fierce bars to starting culture-shifting trends, female rappers have created some of the most iconic anthems the genre has ever heard. These songs go beyond beats and rhymes; they’re full-on power moves.

Let’s break down a few of the biggest tracks from women who didn’t just make music; they made statements.

MC Lyte – “Ruffneck” (1993)

Before the glam and glitter, MC Lyte was all grit. In “Ruffneck,” (CONTENT WARNING: EXPLICIT) she flipped the script, shouting out the kind of tough guy she wanted—without holding back. It was raw, real, and made her the first solo female rapper to go gold.

Queen Latifah – “U.N.I.T.Y.” (1993)

This wasn’t just a song—it was a shout for respect. Queen Latifah’s “U.N.I.T.Y.” tackled street harassment, sexism, and self-love with strength and soul.

Da Brat – “Funkdafied” (1994)

Da Brat came through with baggy jeans, braids, and bars. “Funkdafied” made her the first solo female rapper to go platinum—and showed the world girls could spit just as hard as the boys.

Foxy Brown – “I’ll Be” (1996)

New York swagger with luxury rhymes—Foxy Brown’s “I’ll Be,” featuring Jay-Z, oozed confidence and glam. Her husky voice and sharp delivery made her a '90s icon.

Lil’ Kim – “Crush on You” (1997)

Colorful wigs, high fashion, and unfiltered bars—Lil’ Kim made sure no one forgot her. “Crush on You” wasn’t just a love song; it was a style revolution. Her boldness paved the way for female artists to flaunt confidence and curves.

Lauryn Hill – “Doo Wop (That Thing)” (1998)

Lauryn Hill mixed soul, smarts, and sharp rhymes. “Doo Wop (That Thing)” was an instant hit with a message about self-worth, double standards, and staying true.\

Missy Elliott – “Work It” (2002)

What do you get when you flip a beat, reverse a verse, and make unique sound effects sound cool? A Missy Elliott classic. “Work It” was fun, futuristic, and totally unforgettable.

Nicki Minaj – “Super Bass” (2010)

Nicki’s bubblegum beat and rapid-fire rhymes took over airwaves—and made pink wigs a thing. “Super Bass” turned her into a global star and showed that bars could be fierce and flirty.

Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow” (2017)

Cardi B didn’t come to play. With “Bodak Yellow,” (CONTENT WARNING: EXPLICIT) she became the first solo female rapper to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in nearly 20 years. She came in loud, proud, and unapologetically Bronx.

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” (2020)

Classy, bougie, ratchet—and ready to take over. Megan’s viral TikTok anthem wasn’t just a dance craze, it was a message: powerful women aren’t one thing. They’re everything.

Royalty Still Reigns

These queens didn’t just break into a male-dominated game—they redefined the rules. Their songs weren’t just catchy; they were culture-shifters. And the best part? They’re still inspiring the next generation of artists, dancers, and dreamers—whether you’re bumping beats in your headphones or rapping in your bedroom mirror.

Long live the queens.

Da BratEvergreenFoxy BrownLil KimMC LyteQueen Latifah
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Lil' Kim performs onstage during BET Experience - The Roots Presents: Class of '95 at Hollywood Bowl
MusicThis Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: March 11Bianca Barratt
SZA, winner of the Record of the Year and Best Melodic Rap Performance for "Luther", poses in the press room during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicSZA’s Label Predicted Chart Loss to Swift, But ‘SOS’ Spent 10 Weeks at No. 1Briana Kelley
Dwayne Wiggins of Tony! Toni! Toné! peforms onstage after the Agents Power Panel during Day 3 of the IEBA 2014 Conference on September 29, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicD’Wayne Wiggins’ Children Challenge Cousin’s Control of $700K EstateJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect