ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Travis Scott Argues to Supreme Court That Rap Lyrics Shouldn’t Influence Death Penalty

Travis Scott is urging the Supreme Court to address the use of rap lyrics in legal proceedings. On Monday (Mar. 9), Scott’s legal team, including Jay-Z’s longtime attorney Alex Spiro,…

Kayla Morgan
Travis Scott performs onstage during Travis Scott's Circus Maximus Stadium Tour at Met Life Stadium on October 09, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation

Travis Scott is urging the Supreme Court to address the use of rap lyrics in legal proceedings. On Monday (Mar. 9), Scott’s legal team, including Jay-Z’s longtime attorney Alex Spiro, filed an amicus brief supporting James Garfield Broadnax. Broadnax, convicted in 2009 of killing two men near Garland, Texas, was later sentenced to death. Scott’s brief points to the nearly all-white jury in the case and argues that the prosecution’s use of rap lyrics was unconstitutional.

Rap Lyrics Used Against Defendant

“The manner in which prosecutors presented rap lyrics written by petitioner James Garfield Broadnax, a Black man, to an almost all-white jury during his capital sentencing hearing presents an ideal vehicle for addressing this issue because the prosecutors’ conduct here was particularly egregious,” the brief reads. “The prosecutors argued Mr. Broadnax was likely to be dangerous in the future simply because he engaged in ‘gangster rap.’ Such an argument functionally operates as a categorical and straightforwardly unconstitutional content-based penalty on rap music as a form of expression.”

First Amendment Protection

Scott’s brief emphasizes that rap lyrics, “historically associated with minority artists,” are protected under the First Amendment. It cites a 2020 Complex article by Shawn Setaro discussing the NYPD’s “hip-hop police” as an example of how rap artists have faced censorship.

Support From Other Artists

Other artists, including Young Thug, T.I., and Killer Mike, as well as music scholars, have also weighed in on the case. A separate brief backed by Killer Mike points out that Broadnax’s lyrics were not considered during the determination of guilt, only during the punishment phase.

“Instead, the State used Broadnax’s artistic expression in the punishment phase to portray him as living and pursuing a ‘gangster’ lifestyle that made him a continuing criminal and violent danger to the community,” the brief notes, first reported by the New York Times.

Both briefs underline a broader concern: rap lyrics are often treated as literal autobiography by the legal system, while similar expressions in other genres, such as rock music, are rarely treated the same way. The issue gained renewed attention during Young Thug’s YSL RICO case in Georgia, when artists including Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, and Post Malone supported a petition to “Protect Black Art.”

Travis Scott
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Lil' Kim performs onstage during BET Experience - The Roots Presents: Class of '95 at Hollywood Bowl
MusicThis Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: March 11Bianca Barratt
SZA, winner of the Record of the Year and Best Melodic Rap Performance for "Luther", poses in the press room during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicSZA’s Label Predicted Chart Loss to Swift, But ‘SOS’ Spent 10 Weeks at No. 1Briana Kelley
Dwayne Wiggins of Tony! Toni! Toné! peforms onstage after the Agents Power Panel during Day 3 of the IEBA 2014 Conference on September 29, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicD’Wayne Wiggins’ Children Challenge Cousin’s Control of $700K EstateJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect