Kanye West Books SoFi Stadium Show in First Major LA Concert Since 2021

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, announced his first Los Angeles concert in five years, a show titled YE: Homecoming set for April 3 at SoFi Stadium. General on-sale tickets go live today.

The Los Angeles date arrives ahead of Ye's forthcoming album, Bully, due out later in March. A seven-figure promotional and distribution deal is in place to support the album and related events, reflecting continued Hollywood backing despite years of industry controversy.

The homecoming show comes after an extensive worldwide tour, with recent performances in Mexico and upcoming shows in both France and India. Ye performed previously in South Korea and China in 2024. The SoFi Stadium concert is an important step toward performing domestically after being away from the industry for so long due to many cancelled tours.

Ye's return carries the weight of a prolonged public reckoning. In January, he published an apology in The Wall Street Journal for antisemitic and racist remarks, including prior statements in which he praised Adolf Hitler and self-identified as a Nazi. Creative Artists Agency dropped Ye in 2022 following a tweet widely condemned as antisemitic, severing one of several major industry partnerships lost during that period.

In his Wall Street Journal statement, Ye said: "I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did, though. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people."

The Anti-Defamation League offered a measured response. "The truest apology would be for him to not engage in antisemitic behavior in the future. We wish him well on the road to recovery," an ADL spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters.