Kanye West’s Bully Might Be Coming a Week Later Than Expected

Kayla Morgan
Vanguard Award winner Kanye West speaks onstage during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Kanye West fans have been watching closely for any hint about his next album. Now, a few mysterious billboards popping up around the country may have given them the answer.

Kanye West’s 12th studio album, Bully, looks like it might finally have a concrete release date.

Following news that the rapper and producer is slated to perform at Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium on April 3, it appears the release date for his upcoming project has been pushed back a week from its original March 20 date.

Billboards around the country, believed to be promoting Bully now show the date as being March 27.

Rolling Stone previously reported that Bully would drop on March 20, also marking Ye’s first release with independent music and distribution company Gamma. North West, Ye’s oldest child with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, has also signed to Gamma, in preparation for her debut album, The Elementary School Dropout.

A Public Apology

In the same month that the original release date was announced, Ye took out a full-page spread in The Wall Street Journal to apologize for his years of antisemitic and other offensive remarks. The artist and fashion designer also pointed to his 2002 car accident, which caused a brain injury, and his bipolar disorder as partial reasons for his past controversial statements.

"One of the difficult aspects of having bipolar type-1 are the disconnected moments — many of which I still cannot recall — that lead to poor judgment and reckless behavior that oftentimes feels like an out-of-body experience," he wrote. "I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did, though. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people."

A Project Years in the Making

Bully has been in the making for years, and in 2025, Ye leaked several iterations of the project, including a black-and-white short film, directed by Hype Williams.

Vultures 2, Ye’s most recent album as part of supergroup ¥$ with Ty Dolla $ign, was released in August 2024.

For now, fans appear to be circling March 27 on their calendars and waiting to see if Bully finally arrives.

Kanye West
Kayla MorganWriter
