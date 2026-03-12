Rick Ross Celebrates ‘Port of Miami’ With a Grand 20th Anniversary Tour
Some albums age well. Others become legends. For Miami rapper Rick Ross, his debut album has reached that rare level, and he is celebrating it in a way that fits his larger-than-life style.
Miami’s own Rick Ross has officially announced the Port of Miami 20th Anniversary Tour. Celebrating two decades since the release of his groundbreaking 2006 debut album, Port of Miami, the Grammy-nominated rapper is elevating his classic catalog with a special live orchestral experience. Trading standard arena setups for a high-society gala aesthetic, the upcoming national trek promises to bring an unprecedented level of luxury and historic grandeur to his foundational hits.
Hip-Hop Meets Orchestra
For this milestone celebration, Rick Ross will be joined on stage by the Renaissance Orchestra and the Sainted Trap Choir. Together, they will transform chart-defining records like “Hustlin’” and “Push It” into a grand concert experience, blending raw hip-hop energy with the powerful resonance of a full orchestra and choir.
Ross noted in a statement that the tour isn’t just about honoring an album, but rather cementing a legacy and elevating the culture to the absolute highest level.
A Nationwide Run With Luxury Vibes
Spanning 17 major cities across the United States, the tour kicks off on May 29 in his hometown of Miami at the James L. Knight Center. The high-end run will make stops at illustrious venues including Fox Theatre in Atlanta, Beacon Theatre in New York, and the Chicago Theatre, before concluding in Charlotte on August 29.
Adding to the elegance of the performances, guests are highly encouraged to attend the shows in formal black-tie attire. The dress code helps match the classy atmosphere Ross is aiming for with the orchestra and choir backing his biggest hits.
Tickets for the Rick Ross Port of Miami 20th Anniversary Tour go on sale March 13.