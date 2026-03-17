North Meck High School SGA Host “The HBCU Experience”

Last week, I got a call from the North Mecklenburg High School Student Government Association President, Camille R. Rambert, inviting me to be part “The HBCU Experience” panel. Now listen… you don’t have to ask me twice to talk about my beloved HBCU. Pull up a chair, I’m there.

The panel brought together voices from Livingstone College, Howard University, Winston-Salem State University, and of course, my alma mater Johnson C. Smith University. We had alumni and current students all in one space, pouring into the next generation. And what I loved most? It wasn’t just facts and stats. It was real stories. Why we chose our schools. How those schools shaped us. And the lifelong bonds that came with the experience.

The HBCU Experience Panelist

When it was my turn, I kept it simple and honest: going to an HBCU feels like attending a family reunion for four years with your favorite cousins. The HBCU experience is about education, culture, connection, and community.

Now let’s talk about why HBCUs even exist. Historically Black Colleges and Universities were established primarily after the Civil War, during a time when Black students were denied access to predominantly white institutions. The earliest HBCUs date back to the 1800s, created to provide education, opportunity, and advancement for newly freed African Americans. They weren’t just schools, they were safe havens for growth, excellence, and empowerment.

And today? That legacy is still strong. There are over 100 HBCUs in the United States, enrolling nearly 10% of all Black college students. Yet, they produce nearly 20% of all Black college graduates. HBCUs also produce about 80% of Black judges, 50% of Black doctors, and a significant number of Black engineers and educators. Let that sink in.

Right here in North Carolina, we’re rich with HBCU excellence:

• Johnson C. Smith University (Charlotte)

• North Carolina A&T State University (Greensboro)

• North Carolina Central University (Durham)

• Winston-Salem State University (Winston-Salem)

• Fayetteville State University (Fayetteville)

• Elizabeth City State University (Elizabeth City)

• Shaw University (Raleigh)

• Saint Augustine’s University (Raleigh)

• Livingstone College (Salisbury)

• Bennett College (Greensboro)

HBCUs have also produced some of the biggest names in the culture including:

• Taraji P. Henson (Howard University – Theater)

• Chadwick Boseman (Howard University – Directing)

• Oprah Winfrey (Tennessee State University – Communications)

• Spike Lee (Morehouse College – Mass Communication)

• Kamala Harris (Howard University – Political Science & Economics)

• Samuel L. Jackson (Morehouse College – Drama)

• Toni Morrison (Howard University – English)

• Common (Florida A&M University – Business Administration)

• Erykah Badu (Grambling State University – Theater)

• Anika Noni Rose (Florida A&M – Theater)

Programs like “The HBCU Experience” matter because they plant seeds early. They give students a vision of what’s possible and remind them that there’s a place where they don’t just fit in…they belong.

Big salute to North Mecklenburg High School SGA for creating this space. Because when we tell our stories, we’re not just reflecting on the past, we’re building the future. And trust me… that HBCU experience? It’ll change your life.