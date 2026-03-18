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Jay-Z to Reunite With The Roots as Roots Picnic 2026 Headliner

JAY-Z is officially set to perform with The Roots as the headliner for Roots Picnic 2026. Marking a major milestone in Philadelphia hip-hop history, the upcoming festival reunites the Brooklyn…

Kayla Morgan
Jay-Z at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" - Arrivals
(Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

JAY-Z is officially set to perform with The Roots as the headliner for Roots Picnic 2026. Marking a major milestone in Philadelphia hip-hop history, the upcoming festival reunites the Brooklyn legend with the iconic band for their first joint headlining performance in over a decade, promising an unforgettable celebration of musical legacy.

A New Home for a Big Event

Set to take place on May 30 and 31, the 2026 iteration of the Roots Picnic introduces a significant venue shift. Moving away from last year’s setup at The Mann Center, organizers have relocated the event to the historic Belmont Plateau in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park. Live Nation Urban president Shawn Gee emphasized, as reported by Variety, the change as a direct commitment to a “better experience,” aligning with the city’s broader Philadelphia 250 vision. The new location will feature crucial operational upgrades, including a second entrance and enhanced communication services to directly address past attendee feedback.

In simple terms, they heard what fans had to say and actually did something about it. That alone makes this year feel different already.

A Full-Circle Hip-Hop Moment

The headlining performance holds special cultural weight, arriving as the rapper — who recently stylized his moniker to JAŸ-Z — celebrates the 30th anniversary of his seminal debut album, Reasonable Doubt. The Roots famously served as his backing band for his legendary MTV Unplugged session, setting the stage for a highly anticipated on-stage reunion.

If you know, you know. That MTV Unplugged performance is still talked about like a classic, and this reunion feels like picking up right where that magic left off.

While the full lineup details are slated to arrive later this week, the festival stands as a definitive moment for live music this summer. Rumors of a new album or an anniversary release for Reasonable Doubt remain unconfirmed.

Save the Date

The 2026 Roots Picnic takes place May 30 and 31, with general ticket sales dropping on March 18.

Whether you are there for the history, the music, or just the vibe, this one feels too big to miss.

FestivalsJay-ZThe Roots
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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