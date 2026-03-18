Register To Win: The Secret Between Us, Executive Produced by Keith Sweat
Sponsored By: KDS Entertainment Love, lies, and secrets that hit a little too close to home… 👀 We’re hooking you up with a pair of tickets to see The Secret…
Sponsored By: KDS Entertainment
Love, lies, and secrets that hit a little too close to home… 👀
We’re hooking you up with a pair of tickets to see The Secret Between Us, executive produced by Keith Sweat...Where relationships get tested and the truth refuses to stay hidden.
💔 Some secrets break us…others can bind us.
You already know… this one’s about to have folks TALKING.
Now through April 2nd, Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets!
Don’t miss your shot to see it.
Limit one entry per person per day.
We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.
For 'The Secret Between Us' Online Contest, enter between March 20, 2026 at 12:00 AM ET and April 2, 2026 at 11:59 PM ET by visiting V1019.com or Power98FM.com and completing the online entry form. One (1) winner will be selected to receive a pair of tickets to see The Secret Between Us. Approximate retail value of prize is $20. Prize provided by KDS Entertainment. Otherwise, V101.9 and Power 98 general contest rules apply.