Register To Win: The Secret Between Us, Executive Produced by Keith Sweat

Sponsored By: KDS Entertainment

Love, lies, and secrets that hit a little too close to home… 👀

We’re hooking you up with a pair of tickets to see The Secret Between Us, executive produced by Keith Sweat...Where relationships get tested and the truth refuses to stay hidden.

💔 Some secrets break us…others can bind us.

You already know… this one’s about to have folks TALKING.

Now through April 2nd, Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

Don’t miss your shot to see it.

Limit one entry per person per day.

We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.