Rihanna’s ‘Kiss It Better’ Debuts on Billboard Global 200 a Decade After Release

Rihanna's "Kiss It Better" landed at No. 139 on the Billboard Global 200 this week. The track came out over ten years ago on the Anti album. The 2016 single now joins 18 other songs from the artist on the worldwide chart, which pulls streaming and sales numbers from dozens of countries.

Anti turned 10 years old in early 2026. "Kiss It Better" becomes her second Billboard Global 200 entry in two years. "Breakin' Dishes" hit the chart in January 2025 and climbed to No. 45.

The No. 139 debut ties "Run This Town," a collaboration with Jay-Z and Kanye West. Only two tracks from the GRAMMY winner have peaked lower. "Rude Boy" reached No. 152. "Love the Way You Lie," featuring Eminem, peaked at No. 162 across three weeks.

"Kiss It Better" also returned to the R&B Streaming Songs chart at No. 15. It peaked at No. 8 before and is counted among 13 top 10 hits on that ranking.

The track hasn't appeared on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S., which compiles data from all countries except the U.S. "Love on the Brain," another Anti single, dropped 10 spots to No. 158 on the Billboard Global 200 this period.

Three tracks appear on both worldwide charts this week. "Don't Stop the Music" climbed from No. 195 to No. 184 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S., reaching a new peak in its third week. "We Found Love," with Calvin Harris, and "Only Girl (In the World)" also landed on both rankings. "Only Girl" reentered the Billboard Global 200 at No. 180.

The Billboard Global 200 launched in 2020, four years after Anti came out in stores. Anti stands as the most recent full-length release from the performer, who has put out just a handful of songs since then. No announcement has been made about a follow-up project, though fans have waited for new material.