ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Community Connections: Celebrating Women of JCSU During Women’s History Month

In the spirit of Women’s History Month and Sisterhood Month, I had the absolute honor of sitting down with some incredible women of Johnson C. Smith University for a special…

Ms. Jessica
Ladies of JCSU

In the spirit of Women’s History Month and Sisterhood Month, I had the absolute honor of sitting down with some incredible women of Johnson C. Smith University for a special edition of Community Connections. This conversation was powerful, inspiring, and deeply personal.

My alma mater, Johnson C. Smith University, was recently ranked #15 on Newsweek’s list of top colleges and universities for women. That alone speaks volumes about the environment JCSU continues to create, one where women are empowered to thrive, lead, and grow.

Smitty the Golden Bull shows off his muscles.

Not only did I have the opportunity to lead this conversation, but I’m also being honored at the upcoming Arch of Triumph Gala alongside three phenomenal JCSU graduates. To sit in that seat as both interviewer and honoree, while speaking with women who represent the excellence and legacy of JCSU, was truly surreal.

During this conversation, I was joined by trailblazers: Dr. Valerie Kinloch, the 15th President of JCSU and a proud alumna; Dr. Denisha Hendricks, Chief Operating Officer and Athletic Director; Dr. Tomisha Brock, the first female Band Director at JCSU; and Ms. Jaiden Isome, the reigning Miss JCSU. These women are not just holding titles, they are breaking barriers, opening doors, and redefining leadership on campus and beyond.

We talked about everything from what it means to be “the first,” to the power of representation, and how JCSU continues to pour into young Black women, preparing them for leadership in the real world. One thing was clear: sisterhood at an HBCU like JCSU is unmatched. It’s more than a college experience, it’s a lifelong bond.

We also took time to highlight the significance of the Arch of Triumph Gala. This isn’t just a celebration, it’s an investment. The funds raised go directly back into the university, supporting students, scholarships, campus resources, and the surrounding community. That’s what makes this moment even bigger, it’s about legacy and impact.

If you’ve never experienced the Arch of Triumph Gala, this is your sign. Come celebrate, support, and be part of something meaningful. Learn more and purchase tickets here https://www.jcsu.edu/founders-week/arch-triumph-gala

For me, this moment was a reminder that a large part of who I am today started right there on Beatties Ford Road.

Take a listen to the full interview below.

Community ConnectionsJohnson C. Smith University
Ms. JessicaAuthor
Affectionately known as “The Girl Next Door”, her high energy, passion, and a bubbly voice comes through every time she touches a microphone. As the host of the top-rated radio show “After Vibez with Ms. Jessica and co-host of the award-winning radio morning show “The Morning Maddhouse” on Power 98, Ms. Jessica captivates listeners daily with her “Nosey Neighbor News”, candid conversations, and entertaining antics with the biggest celebrities. Catch up with Ms. Jessica online as she writes about all of your favorite entertainment topics and deep dives into the world of fast food restaurants.
Related Stories
MCALLEN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 15: A PNC Bank sign is seen on October 15, 2025 in McAllen, Texas. PNC Financial services reported strong third-quarter earnings of $5.9 billion, which surpassed analysts expectations of $5.83 billon. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Local NewsPNC Bank Plans 25 New Branches in Charlotte Region Through 2029
Optimist Hall Charlotte
Local NewsTwo Charlotte Food Halls Compete in USA Today National Contest
citigroup charlotte
Local NewsCitigroup Opens Ballantyne Office With Plans for 510 Jobs, $2.7 Billion Economic Impact
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect