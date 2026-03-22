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You Could Win A Walt Disney World Dream Vacation From Power 98!

To celebrate the power of dreams, Power 98 wants to send you on a dream vacation to The Most Magical Place On Earth — Walt Disney World Resort! Discover stunning…

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Disney

To celebrate the power of dreams, Power 98 wants to send you on a dream vacation to The Most Magical Place On Earth — Walt Disney World Resort!

Discover stunning worlds, your favorite stories, far-off galaxies, and Disney magic around every corner across four amazing theme parks — just like the Disney Dreamers do.

For 19 years, Disney Dreamers Academy has been providing life-changing opportunities for high school students from across the country. Students get inspired through interactive career workshops, motivational speaker panels, networking opportunities, and more. Walt Disney World Resort proudly supports communities and culture by encouraging the next generation to dream big and giving them the tools to turn those dreams into reality.

Now get ready to follow your vacation dreams to Walt Disney World Resort — The Most Magical Place On Earth.

As to Disney properties/artwork: ©Disney

WPEG Disney World Vacation Online Rules 2026

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