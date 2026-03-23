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DaBaby Announces ‘Be More Grateful Festival’ with 50 Cent, Boosie, & More

Charlotte, you asked and DaBaby delivered! After fans noticed the Queen City was missing from his tour stops, the messages started flooding in. So what did DaBaby do? He picked…

Ms. Jessica

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Charlotte, you asked and DaBaby delivered!

After fans noticed the Queen City was missing from his tour stops, the messages started flooding in. So what did DaBaby do? He picked up the phone and called into The Maddhouse to drop an EXCLUSIVE. And let’s just say… he made it up to the city in a BIG way.

Introducing the Be More Grateful Fest, hitting the Route 29 Pavilion in Concord on Saturday, June 13th. This is NOT your average summer concert. This is a full-blown festival experience.

We’re talking a powerhouse lineup led by Charlotte’s own DaBaby and hip hop superstar 50 Cent. But it doesn’t stop there. The stage will also be lit up by Busta Rhymes, Boosie, Webbie, Big X Tha Plug, Waka Flocka, YK Niece, Bunna B, Big Boogie, Trap Dickey, Mellow Rackz, AMG Twinz, and Fetty P. Franklin. And he is STILL adding to the list!

DaBaby making sure Charlotte gets something special speaks volumes. This is a moment for the Carolinas to come together, celebrate the sound that shapes the culture, and support an event that’s rooted right here at home. From food trucks to vendors, VIP sections to live DJs, this is set to be one of the biggest hip-hop events we has seen in a long time.

Presale tickets go on sale Thursday, March 25th and officially drop Friday, March 26th. Trust me, you don’t want to be the one hearing about it after it sells out. Get all the details and secure your spot now at www.power98fm.com.

Be More GratefulDaBabyFestivals
Ms. JessicaAuthor
Affectionately known as “The Girl Next Door”, her high energy, passion, and a bubbly voice comes through every time she touches a microphone. As the host of the top-rated radio show “After Vibez with Ms. Jessica and co-host of the award-winning radio morning show “The Morning Maddhouse” on Power 98, Ms. Jessica captivates listeners daily with her “Nosey Neighbor News”, candid conversations, and entertaining antics with the biggest celebrities. Catch up with Ms. Jessica online as she writes about all of your favorite entertainment topics and deep dives into the world of fast food restaurants.
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