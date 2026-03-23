DaBaby Announces ‘Be More Grateful Festival’ with 50 Cent, Boosie, & More

Charlotte, you asked and DaBaby delivered!

After fans noticed the Queen City was missing from his tour stops, the messages started flooding in. So what did DaBaby do? He picked up the phone and called into The Maddhouse to drop an EXCLUSIVE. And let’s just say… he made it up to the city in a BIG way.

Introducing the Be More Grateful Fest, hitting the Route 29 Pavilion in Concord on Saturday, June 13th. This is NOT your average summer concert. This is a full-blown festival experience.

We’re talking a powerhouse lineup led by Charlotte’s own DaBaby and hip hop superstar 50 Cent. But it doesn’t stop there. The stage will also be lit up by Busta Rhymes, Boosie, Webbie, Big X Tha Plug, Waka Flocka, YK Niece, Bunna B, Big Boogie, Trap Dickey, Mellow Rackz, AMG Twinz, and Fetty P. Franklin. And he is STILL adding to the list!

DaBaby making sure Charlotte gets something special speaks volumes. This is a moment for the Carolinas to come together, celebrate the sound that shapes the culture, and support an event that’s rooted right here at home. From food trucks to vendors, VIP sections to live DJs, this is set to be one of the biggest hip-hop events we has seen in a long time.