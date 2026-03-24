Lizzo Releases First Single of 2026 ‘Don’t Make Me Love U’ With Video Featuring Past Self

Lizzo launched her first new music of 2026 on March 20 with "Don't Make Me Love U," an '80s-inspired pop ballad produced by longtime collaborators Ricky Reed and Cheche Alara. The accompanying music video, directed by Tanner K. Williams, shows the GRAMMY and Emmy Award-winning artist confronting a version of herself styled after her 2019 Cuz I Love You era. The two cycle through raw emotion before finally embracing, recreating the album's cover art.

The track draws from Lizzo's complicated relationship with public perception — the cycle of being celebrated and then discarded by the same audience. She addressed similar themes on The Kelly Clarkson Show, describing the inspiration behind the song's title. The release arrives as Lizzo navigates ongoing legal disputes with former employees, a chapter she has addressed openly while continuing to record and perform.

"By 2025, I've changed, the world has changed so much, and so much has happened," she explained in a September interview with Vulture, noting that she wrote most of the shelved album in 2022. "It just wasn't what I was feeling right now. I was like, 'I need to do s–t differently, and I don't know what it is, but I'm going to just start following my instincts.'"

The release caps a year of prolific output. In June 2025, Lizzo dropped the surprise mixtape My Face Hurts From Smiling, featuring SZA and Doja Cat, followed by the deluxe edition My Face Still Hurts From Smiling in September. She also appeared on Monaleo's "Freak Show" in October and released standalone singles "Love in Real Life" and "Still Bad." Her fifth studio album, also titled Love in Real Life, has been announced but remains without a release date.

Lizzo recently completed 12 sold-out performances across Blue Note Jazz Club's Los Angeles and New York locations in February and March, featuring jazz and flute arrangements of her catalog. She also performed at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo before a crowd of more than 70,000, among the largest of her career. The Blue Note run drew wide praise for her musicianship and stage command in an intimate setting, a striking contrast to her arena-scale reach.