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Desiigner Arrested After Domestic Incident Report

One moment you are known for chart-topping songs, the next you are making headlines for something much more serious. That is what happened this week with Desiigner, whose name is…

Kayla Morgan
Desiigner poses with Propel Star Wars Battle Drones at Def Jam's Holiday Party on December 15, 2016 in New York City.
Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Propel

One moment you are known for chart-topping songs, the next you are making headlines for something much more serious. That is what happened this week with Desiigner, whose name is now tied to a troubling legal situation.

Rapper Desiigner was arrested on Monday, March 23, in connection with a domestic violence charge.

The rapper, whose legal name is Sidney Royel Selby III, was charged with domestic violence in the 3rd degree in Horry County, South Carolina, according to court records obtained by PEOPLE. He booked into jail on March 23 and posted $1,500 bail on Tuesday, March 24.

What the Report Says

The arrest came after an alleged incident on March 2, according to a police report obtained by PEOPLE. The alleged victim, the mother of his young child, claimed that Selby returned to their home angry. He began to yell and throw the car keys to their shared vehicle, turning the altercation physical, according to the report.

The woman then attempted to leave to pick up luggage that was left at the airport. But Selby ripped the keys from her pants pocket and tore her pants, she alleges per the report. He then grabbed their child and put them in a car seat. The alleged victim then tried to intervene, and he allegedly threw her to the ground in front of the home, according to the report. She sustained minor scratches on her arm and lower back, authorities said.

She was able to get up from the ground and get the child out of the car. She said the child was not a witness to the altercation. Once authorities arrived at the scene, Selby was no longer there.

This is not the first time Selby has faced legal consequences. Selby was previously convicted in September 2023 for exposing himself on an airline. He was charged with masturbating on a flight from Tokyo to Minneapolis in April 2023.

At the time, a flight attendant spotted the rapper exposing himself, the criminal complaint claimed he quickly covered himself, only to be caught masturbating about five minutes later by members of the Delta flight crew. Authorities said that he continued to do so after being asked multiple times to stop.

He was sentenced to 120 hours of community service, fined $5,000 and put on probation for two years. He was not required to register as a sex offender.

Support Is Available

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Desiigner
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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