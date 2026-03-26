Desiigner Arrested After Domestic Incident Report

One moment you are known for chart-topping songs, the next you are making headlines for something much more serious. That is what happened this week with Desiigner, whose name is now tied to a troubling legal situation.

Rapper Desiigner was arrested on Monday, March 23, in connection with a domestic violence charge.

The rapper, whose legal name is Sidney Royel Selby III, was charged with domestic violence in the 3rd degree in Horry County, South Carolina, according to court records obtained by PEOPLE. He booked into jail on March 23 and posted $1,500 bail on Tuesday, March 24.

What the Report Says

The arrest came after an alleged incident on March 2, according to a police report obtained by PEOPLE. The alleged victim, the mother of his young child, claimed that Selby returned to their home angry. He began to yell and throw the car keys to their shared vehicle, turning the altercation physical, according to the report.

The woman then attempted to leave to pick up luggage that was left at the airport. But Selby ripped the keys from her pants pocket and tore her pants, she alleges per the report. He then grabbed their child and put them in a car seat. The alleged victim then tried to intervene, and he allegedly threw her to the ground in front of the home, according to the report. She sustained minor scratches on her arm and lower back, authorities said.

She was able to get up from the ground and get the child out of the car. She said the child was not a witness to the altercation. Once authorities arrived at the scene, Selby was no longer there.

Past Legal Trouble

This is not the first time Selby has faced legal consequences. Selby was previously convicted in September 2023 for exposing himself on an airline. He was charged with masturbating on a flight from Tokyo to Minneapolis in April 2023.

At the time, a flight attendant spotted the rapper exposing himself, the criminal complaint claimed he quickly covered himself, only to be caught masturbating about five minutes later by members of the Delta flight crew. Authorities said that he continued to do so after being asked multiple times to stop.

He was sentenced to 120 hours of community service, fined $5,000 and put on probation for two years. He was not required to register as a sex offender.

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