Jay-Z Says Blue Ivy Fought To Perform on Beyoncé’s Tours After Initial Criticism

Jay-Z is opening up about his daughter Blue Ivy Carter's evolution as a performer and the hard work behind it. In a GQ cover story published March 24, the rapper reflected on Blue Ivy's journey from early appearances on Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour to her expanded role on the Cowboy Carter Tour, where the now-14-year-old danced in nearly every number. Jay-Z said he witnessed his daughter push herself in a way he had never seen before.

"That was amazing. On the first tour, there was a lot of conversation around her first performance, and she worked really hard to get to that point, but she still wasn't going for it. She still was going through the motions. And then she just started fighting back. I saw her fight, maybe for the first time in her life — like, not everything is just given to her, and everything is easy. She fought for it. She's almost on every number. I had to take her off some, like, 'Man, you can't be on that stage when she's singing 'Six-inch heels…'; are you crazy?'" shared Jay-Z.

He added, "Blue is a crazy pianist, but she won't let us get her a teacher. She doesn't want it to be a job. But she has perfect pitch. If she hears a song, she'll be like, 'Play it again,' and then she'll teach herself. That's just talent; she doesn't work at that. She worked at this, and it makes me proud that she fought for something that she really wanted to do. I don't think we're going to be able to get her off that stage now."

Blue Ivy first joined her mother onstage for the Renaissance World Tour in 2023 as a dancer, then returned in a significantly larger capacity for the Cowboy Carter Tour. She also performed alongside Beyoncé during the Christmas Day 2024 NFL halftime show, widely dubbed the "Beyoncé Bowl," on Netflix. In 2021, Blue Ivy became one of the youngest GRAMMY winners in history, taking home Best Music Video at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards for "Brown Skin Girl."