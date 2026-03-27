Register To Win: Carowinds – Spring Break

Sponsored By: Carowinds

Spring has officially sprung, and that means it’s time for FUN at Carowinds! With nearly 60 rides and attractions, there’s something for everyone in the family...From the kid-friendly adventures at Camp Snoopy to the record-breaking Fury 325 for the thrill seekers.

Carowinds is open every weekend this spring, and you can join the fun daily April 3rd through the 12th for Spring Break at Carowinds.

And for a limited time, you can get a FREE upgrade to a Gold Pass for the price of a Silver Pass...Just $89 plus taxes and fees at Carowinds.com.

Now, we’re giving you the chance to win a Family 4-Pack of tickets to Carowinds!

Register online below for your chance to win and get ready for a full day of rides, food, fun, and family memories at Carowinds.

Limit one entry per person per day.

We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.