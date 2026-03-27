Register To Win: Carowinds – Spring Break
Sponsored By: Carowinds Spring has officially sprung, and that means it’s time for FUN at Carowinds! With nearly 60 rides and attractions, there’s something for everyone in the family…From the…
Sponsored By: Carowinds
Spring has officially sprung, and that means it’s time for FUN at Carowinds! With nearly 60 rides and attractions, there’s something for everyone in the family...From the kid-friendly adventures at Camp Snoopy to the record-breaking Fury 325 for the thrill seekers.
Carowinds is open every weekend this spring, and you can join the fun daily April 3rd through the 12th for Spring Break at Carowinds.
And for a limited time, you can get a FREE upgrade to a Gold Pass for the price of a Silver Pass...Just $89 plus taxes and fees at Carowinds.com.
Now, we’re giving you the chance to win a Family 4-Pack of tickets to Carowinds!
Register online below for your chance to win and get ready for a full day of rides, food, fun, and family memories at Carowinds.
Limit one entry per person per day.
We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.
For the “Carowinds Family 4-Pack” Online Contest. Enter between March 30, 2026 and April 3, 2026 online at Power98fm.com, K1047.com, or Country1037fm.com. Station will randomly select winners on or around April 3, 2026 and upon verification, winners will receive a Family 4-Pack of tickets to Carowinds. Approximate Retail Value is $100. Prize provided courtesy of Carowinds. Otherwise, Beasley Media Group General Contest Rules apply and are available at the bottom of the station websites.