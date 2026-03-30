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J. Cole Says Future Albums Remain Possible Despite Initial Retirement Plans

J. Cole is not retiring; at least not on his own terms. Days after releasing his highly anticipated album The Fall Off, the rapper appeared on Talk With Flee, the…

Jennifer Eggleston
J.Cole attends the Klutch 2019 All Star Weekend Dinner Presented by Remy Martin and hosted by Klutch Sports Group at 5Church on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Dominique Oliveto / Stringer via Getty Images

J. Cole is not retiring; at least not on his own terms. Days after releasing his highly anticipated album The Fall Off, the rapper appeared on Talk With Flee, the Cam'Ron-hosted program, to address speculation that the project marks the end of his recording career. Cole offered a measured, open-ended answer when pressed on the subject.

He explains, "If that's my last album, I'm cool. If I get inspired in a year, two years, five years, ten years to do another album, I'm not going to fight the feeling... Because of what happened two years ago, I'm very inspired right now, because I fell back in love with this sh*t."

The Dreamville founder made clear he is not stepping away, so long as inspiration finds him again. Cam'Ron summed up the sentiment plainly, saying Cole essentially cannot retire.

Cole had promoted The Fall Off as made "with intentions to be his last" album, a concept he teased for more than a decade, first referencing it on the 2018 track "1985 (Intro to 'The Fall Off')" from KOD. Days after the album's release, Cole confirmed via social media that a potential follow-up project, It's a Boy, would still be released eventually.

The Fall-Off World Tour, announced Feb. 16, kicks off July 11 in Charlotte, N.C., and wraps Dec. 12 at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa. The tour has expanded to 70-plus arena dates spanning North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. The North American leg concludes with a homecoming show at Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Sept. 23. The Johannesburg finale marks Cole's first return to the region in 10 years.

Cam'RonJ. Cole
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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