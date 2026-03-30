Ms. Jessica Hits The Field: Inside the Charlotte Knights Media Softball Experience

A lot of my Nosey Neighbors enjoy pulling up to Truist Field for a Charlotte Knights game. Whether you’re planning a family outing, a cute date night, or just need a solo vibe with a skyline view, a Charlotte Knights game hits every time. (And there’s not a bad seat in the house.) So when I got the invite to the Knights’ Media Day Softball Game, I immediately RSVP’ed “YES!” Actually stepping onto that field? Playing on the same diamond as some of my favorite Knights players? It was a great experience!

From the moment we walked into Triust Field, the energy was already there. The Knights staff really rolled out the red carpet, letting us explore the field, connect with the organization, and even preview some of the new food options coming this season.

The Charlotte Knights have been part of the Queen City’s sports culture since 1976. Originally known as the Charlotte Orioles, the team has evolved into the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox and a major pipeline for future MLB talent. Over the years, they’ve brought home multiple championships and built a loyal fanbase that shows up heavy every season.

Last season had its ups and downs as the Knights finished with a 65–85 record. But if you know baseball, you know Triple-A is all about development. Players are constantly moving up and down, and that’s exactly what happened last year. Names like Tim Elko, Corey Julks, and Dominic Fletcher stood out, while top prospects like Colson Montgomery and Kyle Teel have kept fans excited about the future.

If you’ve never been to Trust Field for a Charlotte Knights game, you are missing out. Opening in 2014 right in Uptown, this ballpark is one of the most beautiful in Minor League Baseball, with skyline views that honestly feel like a movie set. This stadium isn’t just about baseball, it’s an experience with multiple food spots and local flavors all around the concourse, rooftop lounges, party terraces, and luxury suites, family-friendly zones and themed nights, drink specials, interactive fan events, and don’t get me started on the fireworks! There is something for everybody!

I am looking forward to the upcoming Knights season. You can catch me at HBCU Night on April 10th! Here are some pictures for you to enjoy!