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Ms. Jessica’s Box Office Breakdown: Top 5 Movies This Weekend (March 27-29)

Last week, Project Hail Mary was sitting comfortably at the top of the box office and clearly, nobody told it to move.  Because this week? It didn’t just hold the…

Ms. Jessica
Ryan Gosling attends the "Project Hail Mary" New York Premiere

(Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

Last week, Project Hail Mary was sitting comfortably at the top of the box office and clearly, nobody told it to move.  Because this week? It didn’t just hold the #1 spot… it ran it up.

Here are the Top 5 movies at the box office for the weekend of March 27-29th.

#1.  Project Hail Mary

  • Weekend: $54.5M | Total: $162M
  • Release Date: March 14, 2026 | Weeks Out: 2

A regular man turned astronaut wakes up alone in space with no memory and realizes he’s on a mission to save Earth. No pressure, right?  As his memory slowly comes back, so does the weight of what he’s facing and it gets real. It’s smart, emotional, and just enough humor to keep you locked in the whole time.

Starring: Ryan Gosling, Sandra Hüller

#2.  Hoppers

  • Weekend: $12.2M | Total: $85M
  • Release Date: March 7, 2026 | Weeks Out: 3

Hoppers follows a group of animals who can jump between ecosystems, which sounds fun… until things start going left. It’s colorful, funny, and has a real message about identity and protecting your environment. Kids love it and adults catch the jokes too.

Starring: Awkwafina, John Mulaney

#3.  They Will Kill You

  • Weekend: $5.0M | Total: $5.0M
  • Release Date: March 28, 2026 | Weeks Out: 1

Now THIS is for the people who like to be stressed out on purpose.  A group of friends take a trip and end up in a town where something is clearly off. What starts as fun quickly turns into survival mode.  It’s tense, unpredictable, and yes… you will be yelling at the screen.

Starring: Maika Monroe

#4.  Dhurandhar: The Revenge

  • Weekend: $4.75M | Total: $40M (U.S.)
  • Release Date: March 14, 2026 | Weeks Out: 2

After losing everything, a man goes on a mission for revenge, and he’s not playing about it.  Action-packed with real emotional stakes, this international film is still holding strong in U.S. theaters.

#5.  Reminders of Him

  • Weekend: $3.5M | Total: $25M
  • Release Date: March 7, 2026 | Weeks Out: 3

A young mother returns home after prison trying to rebuild her life and reconnect with her daughter but forgiveness isn’t coming easy.  It’s emotional, messy, and very real.

In case you forgot, here are the Top 5 movies from last weekend.  (So you can see the movement.)

Movies Dropping This Week

  • The Strangers: Chapter 2
  • Mickey 17
  • A Family Affair 2

Right now, Project Hail Mary is in its “don’t touch me” era at the top.  But with new movies dropping this week, it shouldn’t get too comfortable.

Box OfficesMovies
Ms. JessicaAuthor
Affectionately known as “The Girl Next Door”, her high energy, passion, and a bubbly voice comes through every time she touches a microphone. As the host of the top-rated radio show “After Vibez with Ms. Jessica and co-host of the award-winning radio morning show “The Morning Maddhouse” on Power 98, Ms. Jessica captivates listeners daily with her “Nosey Neighbor News”, candid conversations, and entertaining antics with the biggest celebrities. Catch up with Ms. Jessica online as she writes about all of your favorite entertainment topics and deep dives into the world of fast food restaurants.
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