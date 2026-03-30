Ms. Jessica’s Box Office Breakdown: Top 5 Movies This Weekend (March 27-29)

Last week, Project Hail Mary was sitting comfortably at the top of the box office and clearly, nobody told it to move. Because this week? It didn’t just hold the #1 spot… it ran it up.

Here are the Top 5 movies at the box office for the weekend of March 27-29th.

#1. Project Hail Mary

Weekend: $54.5M | Total: $162M

Release Date: March 14, 2026 | Weeks Out: 2

A regular man turned astronaut wakes up alone in space with no memory and realizes he’s on a mission to save Earth. No pressure, right? As his memory slowly comes back, so does the weight of what he’s facing and it gets real. It’s smart, emotional, and just enough humor to keep you locked in the whole time.

Starring: Ryan Gosling, Sandra Hüller

#2. Hoppers

Weekend: $12.2M | Total: $85M

Release Date: March 7, 2026 | Weeks Out: 3

Hoppers follows a group of animals who can jump between ecosystems, which sounds fun… until things start going left. It’s colorful, funny, and has a real message about identity and protecting your environment. Kids love it and adults catch the jokes too.

Starring: Awkwafina, John Mulaney

#3. They Will Kill You

Weekend: $5.0M | Total: $5.0M

Release Date: March 28, 2026 | Weeks Out: 1

Now THIS is for the people who like to be stressed out on purpose. A group of friends take a trip and end up in a town where something is clearly off. What starts as fun quickly turns into survival mode. It’s tense, unpredictable, and yes… you will be yelling at the screen.

Starring: Maika Monroe

#4. Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Weekend: $4.75M | Total: $40M (U.S.)

Release Date: March 14, 2026 | Weeks Out: 2

After losing everything, a man goes on a mission for revenge, and he’s not playing about it. Action-packed with real emotional stakes, this international film is still holding strong in U.S. theaters.

#5. Reminders of Him

Weekend: $3.5M | Total: $25M

Release Date: March 7, 2026 | Weeks Out: 3

A young mother returns home after prison trying to rebuild her life and reconnect with her daughter but forgiveness isn’t coming easy. It’s emotional, messy, and very real.

In case you forgot, here are the Top 5 movies from last weekend. (So you can see the movement.)

Movies Dropping This Week

The Strangers: Chapter 2

Mickey 17

A Family Affair 2