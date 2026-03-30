Pop Smoke’s Family to Open ‘Pop’s Place’ Coffee Shop in Honor of Late Rapper

Nearly six years after his passing, Pop Smoke’s family is turning grief into something warm and welcoming with a brand-new coffee shop.

A Homegrown Tribute

The late rapper’s family is opening “Pop’s Place” in Canarsie, the very neighborhood where he grew up. It is more than just a café. It is a space meant to celebrate his life and keep his presence alive in the community that shaped him.

Pop’s brother, Obasi Jackson, shared the news on Instagram earlier this month. Along with the announcement, he invited skilled workers to help bring the vision to life.

“We’re looking for experienced baristas ready to be part of something special. Serious inquiries only,” he wrote.

A Meaningful First Taste

While details like the full menu, official opening date, and permanent address are still under wraps, fans will not have to wait long for a preview.

A free pop-up event is set for Tuesday, March 31, at 1454 Rockaway Parkway. The event will act as a soft launch, giving visitors a chance to try food items and grab exclusive merchandise tied to the shop.

The date was chosen with purpose, making the moment even more personal for those involved.

“We chose Tuesday with intention,” said an Instagram post advertising the event. “Pop was born on a Tuesday, so every time we come together like this, it means something. This is not just a pop up. This is how we keep his name alive. If you know, you’re already pulling up. If you don’t, this is where you need to be.”

Remembering Pop Smoke

Born Bashar Barakah Jackson, Pop Smoke rose quickly in the rap world with his deep voice and Brooklyn drill sound. His life was cut short in February 2020 when he was killed during a home invasion in Los Angeles at just 20 years old.

Last February, Corey Walker, the final defendant connected to the case, was sentenced to 29 years in prison.