Register To Win: HBCU & Negro League Tribute Night – Charlotte Knights

Sponsored By: Charlotte Knights

Power 98 is sending you to one of the most powerful and culture-filled nights of the season...The HBCU & Negro League Tribute Game!

Celebrate Black excellence, history, music, and community as the team takes the field in special Black Hornets jerseys, plus enjoy performances from the Divine Nine, the International Institution of Sound, and the Luv-a-Bulls bringing the energy all night long.

Pull up hungry too, because the food lineup is CRAZY...Featuring The Yard Fish Fry, Homecoming Smoked Wings, and Drumline Flights, and the night ends with a post-game fireworks show.

Plus, the first 1,000 fans through the gates get an exclusive HBCU hat.

Register below for your chance to grab tickets!

Limit one entry per person per day.

We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.