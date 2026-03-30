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Ye’s ‘Father’ Music Video Turns a Church Into Something Stranger

Kanye West, now known as Ye, is back with a new song called “Father,” and it does not play things safe. From the start, the music video feels calm, almost…

Kayla Morgan
Vanguard Award winner Kanye West speaks onstage during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Kanye West, now known as Ye, is back with a new song called “Father,” and it does not play things safe. From the start, the music video feels calm, almost quiet, set inside a simple church. But if you look closer, things start to feel off in a way that pulls you in.

The video, directed by Bianca Censori, uses just one camera, which makes everything feel more real. At the same time, the details in the background tell a very different story.

Strange Moments Hiding in Plain Sight

While people sit in church like nothing is happening, the world around them slowly turns strange. A man performs card tricks that suddenly burst into flames. A knight in armor rides down the aisle before police arrest a sleeping nun. A person who looks like Michael Jackson sits quietly in the back row, completely unbothered.

Even a UFO shows up, but no one reacts. Not even Ye or Travis Scott, who both appear to reveal they are already playing roles bigger than just celebrities.

All of this chaos goes mostly unnoticed, which may be the point. The video feels like it is saying people have become used to everything, even the unbelievable.

A Chorus About Change

Through it all, Ye repeats: “Bye-bye to my old self/ Wake up to the new me/ I used to be on Worldstar/ Now I’m making Newsweek/ I used to hang on the 9/ Now I bought two streets/ Cottage Grove to King Drive/ Yeah, this life is a movie.”

The lyrics focus on growth, success, and leaving the past behind, even as the visuals suggest things are not so simple.

Check out the video here.

The Bully Album Arrives

“Father” is part of Ye’s new album Bully, which dropped early Saturday, March 28, just before his upcoming shows in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium on April 1 and 3.

The album has 18 songs and runs about 42 minutes, keeping things tight. It also includes features from Don Toliver, Peso Pluma, CeeLo Green, and Ye’s music director Andre Troutman, along with Travis Scott on “Father.”

Moving Forward After Controversy

Bully is Ye’s first album since a period where he made antisemitic remarks and posted erratic messages online. He later addressed those actions in a full-page apology ad in The Wall Street Journal.

“One of the difficult aspects of having bipolar type-1 are the disconnected moments — many of which I still cannot recall — that led to poor judgment and reckless behavior that oftentimes feels like an out-of-body-experience,” Ye wrote in January. “I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did, though.”

With Bully and “Father,” Ye seems to be stepping into a new phase, even if the message is still complicated and open to interpretation.

Kanye West
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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